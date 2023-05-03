It’s no secret seasonal allergies are here. From runny noses and itchy eyes to tissues carried in all pockets and bags, spring has sprung and mother nature has brought the dreaded sneeze with her. To help its suffering shoppers, Rite Aid has spent the last few weeks dusting off last season’s sales data* and speaking with real allergy victims to once and for all ‘Ease the Sneeze.’

B.T.S. (Behind the Sneeze) with Real Allergy Sufferers

With a curiosity for allergy habits, Rite+Aid+took+to+the+streets to speak with allergy sufferers first-hand to get the 4-1-1 on sneezing, pollen and everything seasonal allergies have to offer – the good, the bad and the ugly.

“Although spring is a time of year many eagerly anticipate, for those with allergies, the season can bring unwelcome health hardships, discomfort and downright frustration,” said Summer Kerley, Dr. of Pharmacy and VP of Clinical Services & Market Access Solutions at Rite Aid. “We strive to find the right relief remedy for our customers. Not only are we offering the tissues and medications, but we’re throwing in a little humor along the way because after all, laughter is the best medicine.”

Spike in Springtime Sniffles

April showers bring May flowers… and also allergies! Last allergy season, Rite Aid shoppers bought nearly one million units of allergy relief medicine in May alone – the highest selling month of the whole allergy season. With blooming blossoms causing an uptick in pollen, there’s no denying that May is the month that consumers are on the highest alert regarding allergy symptoms.

Generic Greatness

There is a common misconception that more often than not, shoppers will reach for a name-brand medication over a generic one because of name recognition, but Rite Aid has proven that not to be true. Last season, approximately 40% of all allergy sufferers looked to Rite Aid’s own allergy medication to relieve their symptoms.

Not only did opting for the generic selection help save their seasonal sorrows, but it also saved their wallets! Consumers who chose the Rite Aid branded allergy medicine over its name-brand counterpart, saved on average 70% more money throughout the entire season on allergy relief products.

Gold, Silver and Bronze of Medicine

While allergy sufferers dispute over alternative remedies to get through the spring months, shopping patterns from last season revealed one mutually agreed upon thing: allergy pills are the favorite of all over-the-counter medicines. According to Rite Aid allergy medication sales, more than three-quarters of all seasonal allergy sufferers prefer the pill form of medication more than any other form. Although pills are chosen by a landslide, an unexpected runner-up is nasal spray medication, beating out liquid dosage forms.

However, fan favorites don’t end at just the type of remedy. The results are in, and the number one medication flavoring is – cherry!

Allergies Call for T.L.C. (Tissues, Loud Sneezes & Candy)

Last allergy season, Rite Aid customers used more than 156 million tissues to blow runny noses and catch sneezes, that’s enough tissue to stretch the entire distance of more than six cross-country road trips!

Beyond tissue needs, shoppers are turning to Rite Aid as their one-stop destination for all allergy season must-haves, as allergy sufferers seek a little extra T.L.C. and something sweet to get them through their various symptoms. According to cart affinity data from last season, candy is the second most included item in carts behind allergy products from March to June, showing consumers look to treat themselves during discomfort with their favorite chocolate and candy delights.

For more information on how to beat seasonal allergies, speak with your local Rite Aid pharmacist for a personalized recommendation or visit www.riteaid.com%2Fwellness%2Fsolution-centers%2Fallergy. For all of Rite Aid’s ‘Ease the Sneeze’ content, follow Rite Aid on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and/or YouTube.

*Methodology: Data is approximate and reflects Rite Aid sales of allergy products and other items from March 1 – June 30, 2022

