



Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera Hosted Podcast Wins Best Lifestyle Podcast for 27th Annual Awards

Combined Social Following Tops 9.5 Million



LOS ANGELES, CA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( LVO ), announced today that Baby Mamas No Drama has been named the Best Lifestyle Podcast in the 27th Annual Webby Awards Internet Celebration. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

Baby Mamas No Drama, this year's People’s Voice winner of Best Lifestyle Podcast, is led by hosts Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera, two hosts who are both part of the cultural phenomenon MTV television show Teen Mom. The duo launched their podcast in 2020 to share their incredible story of working through their initial dislike of each other to come together to co-parent within their blended families. Baby Mamas No Drama is a podcast where listeners can relate to the struggles and challenges of co-parenting while becoming inspired by how the two hosts have turned their failures into winning success. Nothing is off limits as the two ladies discuss a wide range of topics from lifestyle and current events, to buzzy NSFW subjects and pop culture.

“We pride ourselves at PodcastOne for the utmost in programming for women and the Webby Award honor validates what we’ve known all along, that audiences and advertisers alike love Baby Mamas No Drama. Their engaged audience of influential millennials, combined with the dynamic talent of the hosts continue to take this show to new heights and we couldn’t be more proud of Kail and Vee and this honor,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

“Baby Mamas No Drama has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”

With a degree in communications and dreams of someday being involved in the law profession, Kail Lowry is a jack of all trades, a New York Times Bestselling author, a host of two podcasts and mother of four children. Lowry’s ability to exceed expectations in several fields has endeared her to legions of fans. Vee Rivera is a prominent social media influencer, real estate agent and small business owner of the beauty brand Vivid Belleza. Through the company she shares with her husband, Rivera flips houses and sells properties. She is a mom to her daughter and a bonus mom to her son.

Baby Mamas No Drama will be honored at the 27th Annual Webby Awards in New York City on May 15th, hosted by Roy Wood Jr. Fans can follow and watch show highlights including hallmark 5-Word Speeches from the night’s big winners on May 15th by following The Webby Awards @thewebbyawards on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and on YouTube. This year’s Webby Special Achievement honorees include: Emoji Creator Shigetaka Kurita (Lifetime Achievement), SZA (Artist of the Year), Sharon Horgan (Actress of the Year), SmartLess Hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes (Podcast of the Year), Tracee Ellis Ross (Webby Special Achievement), Tobe Nwigwe (Webby Special Achievement), Under the Desk News (Webby Special Achievement), and Chat GPT (Breakout of the Year).

Baby Mamas No Drama and PodcastOne’s full roster of programming from a wide range of genres including True Crime, politics, society and culture, sports, and entertainment is available on PodcastOne , iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

