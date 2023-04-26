HAYLEY PAIGE GUTMAN ORDERED TO PAY JLM COUTURE'S ATTORNEYS' FEES FOR WILLFUL CONTEMPT

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLM Couture, Inc. (JLM) announces a significant victory in the ongoing legal battle with Hayley Paige Gutman. Laura Taylor Swain, Chief United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York, has denied Ms. Gutman's motion for reconsideration, upholding the prior ruling that requires Gutman to pay $118,806.59 to cover JLM's reasonable attorneys' fees and costs stemming from her willful contempt.

The Court dismissed Gutman's arguments as an improper attempt to relitigate previously decided issues, finding no new evidence to support her claims of financial hardship. The Court emphasized that Gutman has been aware of the fee award since September 2021 and should have "anticipated the need to address payment of the award even as she was making financial decisions, incurring obligations, and addressing her opportunities to earn income."

Additionally, the Court upheld that the preliminary injunction does not hinder Gutman's from seeking employment opportunities in alternative fields that are noncompetitive with JLM, as evidenced by her recent venture into the shoe industry.

As JLM continues to defend its rights and interests in this litigation, it appreciates the Court's recognition of the willful nature of Gutman's violations, and the subsequent award of fees and costs incurred as a result of her conduct.

JLM Couture is represented by Sarah Matz and Gary Adelman of Adelman Matz P.C.

ABOUT JLM COUTURE, INC.
JLM Couture, Inc. (OTC: JLMC) is a leading designer and manufacturer of wedding dresses and bridal accessories. With a strong commitment to excellence in design, craftsmanship, and customer service, JLM Couture has grown to become a globally recognized name in the bridal industry.

