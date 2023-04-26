Dr. Deepak Chopra, World-renowned Author and Pioneer of Integrative Medicine, to Create Courses on edX

LANHAM, Md., April 26, 2023

New executive education courses and MOOCs in leadership, consciousness, and medicine are to be created and taught by Chopra on the edX platform

LANHAM, Md., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced a partnership with ChopraX, the platform co-founded by the internationally-recognized author and leader in global wellbeing, Dr. Deepak Chopra, to create a suite of educational offerings, including massive open online courses (MOOCs) and executive education courses. Course topics will range from consciousness to integrative medicine—areas Chopra has defined throughout his decades-long career as an international figure in wellbeing.

The courses will be created and taught by Chopra and are expected to be available by early 2024.

"More than ever before, people around the world need skills and knowledge to transform their physical, career, and social wellbeing in this very demanding and rapidly changing global landscape,"

said Dr.Chopra. "edX is the premier global destination for high-quality, enriching education programs that help people learn everything from philosophy to calculus, and these new courses will help leaders and learners everywhere on their journey to personal and professional fulfillment."

"edX is not just a place for traditional academics and workplace training– it's a platform where anyone can learn for the sake of learning," said Anant Agarwal, Founder of edX and Chief Platform Officer at 2U. "Deepak Chopra brings a welcome and needed addition to the edX platform, creating innovative courses at the intersection of science, technology, consciousness, and wellbeing that learners will be able to take advantage of anytime, anywhere."

About edX

edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org

About Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra MD, FACP, FRCP is founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a modern-day health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a Clinical Professor of Family Medicine and Public Health at the University of California, San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is also an Honorary Fellow in Medicine at the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. He is the author of over 90 books translated into over forty-three languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. For the last thirty years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution and his 93rd book, Living in the Light (Harmony Books) taps into the ancient Indian practice of Royal Yoga and offers an illuminating program for self-realization, bliss, and wholeness. TIME magazine has described Dr. Chopra as "one of their top 100 most influential people." www.deepakchopra.com

