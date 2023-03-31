PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) (the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform for websites and apps, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

U.S. dial-in number: 844-826-3033

International number: 412-317-5185

Access code: 7218769

Webcast: Q123 Webcast Link

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through May 24, 2023 via the following numbers:

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921

International replay number: 412-317-6671

Replay passcode: 10177620

About AudioEye

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining cutting-edge technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility—from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing training, monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, Ferrari, Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger, and others, AudioEye delivers remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us at AudioEye on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

Investor Contact:

Tom Colton or Luke Johnson

Gateway Investor Relations

[email protected]

949-574-3860

