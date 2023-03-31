AudioEye Sets First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., April 26, 2023

TUCSON, Ariz., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) (the "Company"), the industry-leading digital accessibility platform for websites and apps, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

audioeye_logo_Logo.jpg

AudioEye management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
U.S. dial-in number: 844-826-3033
International number: 412-317-5185
Access code: 7218769
Webcast: Q123 Webcast Link

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will also be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website. The audio recording will remain available via the investor relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through May 24, 2023 via the following numbers:

Toll-free replay number: 844-512-2921
International replay number: 412-317-6671
Replay passcode: 10177620

About AudioEye
AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining cutting-edge technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies solve every aspect of digital accessibility—from finding and removing barriers to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing training, monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, Ferrari, Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger, and others, AudioEye delivers remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us at AudioEye on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access.

Investor Contact:
Tom Colton or Luke Johnson
Gateway Investor Relations
[email protected]
949-574-3860

favicon.png?sn=LA81671&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioeye-sets-first-quarter-2023-earnings-call-301807923.html

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA81671&Transmission_Id=202304260830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA81671&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.