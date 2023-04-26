PR Newswire

Total deliveries were 7% higher compared to the same period in 2022

On March 31 , the backlog reached US$ 17.4 billion

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered a total of 15 jets in the first quarter of 2023, of which seven were commercial aircraft and eight were executive jets (six light and two large). This total volume represents 7% growth compared to the same period of the previous year. As of March 31, the firm order backlog totaled USD 17.4 billion.

Deliveries by Segment 1Q23







Commercial Aviation 7

E175 2

E195-E2 5







Executive Aviation 8

Phenom 100 2

Phenom 300 4

Light Jets 6

Praetor 600 2

Midsize Jets 2







TOTAL 15



This first quarter was marked by the confirmation that for the 11th consecutive year, Embraer's Phenom 300 series remains the best-selling light jet in the world, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). Embraer delivered 59 Phenom 300 series light jets in 2022 to achieve this milestone, and to date, the series has accrued more than 700 deliveries. The Phenom 300MED, a unique Medevac solution, received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) this quarter as well.

In the Services & Support segment, Embraer announced the signing of a services contract with the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to support the country's A-29 Super Tucano fleet. The deal will support more than 200 A-29 components. The company also revealed three new customers for the use of Beacon, the maintenance coordination digital platform that connects resources and professionals for a faster return-to-service.

Air New Zealand and Embraer signed a collaboration agreement for next-generation sustainable aircraft programs, expanding the membership of Embraer's Energy Advisory Group. Embraer Defense & Security held an exhibition of its portfolio of products and innovative solutions in the European, Asian and Middle East markets, prior to the recent announcements made at LAAD, the main defense and security fair in Latin America.

Backlog - Commercial Aviation (March 31, 2023) Aircraft Type Firm Orders Deliveries Firm Order Backlog E170 191 191 - E175 815 730 85 E190 568 568 - E195 172 172 - E190-E2 25 18 7 E195-E2 245 56 189 Total 2,016 1,735 281 Note: Deliveries and firm order backlog include orders for the Defense segment placed by State-run airlines (Satena and TAME).



