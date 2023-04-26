Ansys Joins TSMC's OIP Cloud Alliance for Secure Multiphysics Analysis in the Cloud

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023

TSMC and Ansys are partnering to enable Ansys multiphysics analysis tools to work easily together with data security across major cloud providers

/ Key Highlights

  • Ansys tools and flows are designed natively for the cloud
  • Mutual customers will benefit from faster run times and elastic computing with major cloud vendors

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced that it has joined TSMC's OIP Cloud Alliance to facilitate the deployment of fully distributed workflows for mutual customers. By driving toward the cloud interoperability of Ansys multiphysics solutions with TSMC's technology enablement, customers will easily be able to gain the full benefits of faster run times and elastic computing with major cloud vendors.

ansys_redhawk_sc.jpg

Combining EDA parallelism and cloud scalability, TSMC and its OIP Cloud Alliance partners are creating next-generation, cloud-optimized design methodologies to further accelerate turnaround time of critical design tasks. Ansys and other EDA partners will optimize their tools for multi-threaded, fully-distributed runs to best utilize cloud, while cloud partners will bring new virtual machines most suitable for the EDA workload of IC designs.

"Our customers of all sizes are leveraging the cloud to boost productivity while designing in TSMC's leading-edge technologies for new applications from high performance computing to mobile, artificial intelligence, networking, and 3D-IC," said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "By welcoming Ansys as the latest member into our OIP Cloud Alliance, TSMC aims to make Ansys' leading multiphysics signoff solutions available to all of our customers and help them bring their differentiated products to market sooner, with higher quality."

Ansys was an early adopter of elastic cloud computing with its SeaScape big-data platform – a cloud-native data infrastructure that was designed specifically for EDA. Ansys® RedHawk-SC™ was the first tool built to work with SeaScape (SC) and many other Ansys semiconductor tools have followed, including Ansys® PathFinder-SC™, Ansys® Totem-SC™, and Ansys® PowerArtist-SC™.

"Ansys' strategy for the future foresees an absolutely central role for cloud computing," said John Lee, vice president and general manager of the semiconductor, electronics, and optics business unit at Ansys. "We have invested heavily in cloud-enabled platforms that give our products clear advantages in speed and capacity over traditional tool environments that were not designed for the cloud."

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media

Mary Kate Joyce


724.820.4368


[email protected]



Investors

Kelsey DeBriyn


724.820.3927


[email protected]

Ansys_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE81550&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-joins-tsmcs-oip-cloud-alliance-for-secure-multiphysics-analysis-in-the-cloud-301808183.html

SOURCE Ansys

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE81550&Transmission_Id=202304260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE81550&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.