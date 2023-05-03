Carvana Partners With Racing Legend Jimmie Johnson to Bring One Lucky Fan to the 600-Mile Race in Charlotte, NC

Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, announced a new sweepstakes today in partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, offering the VIP+treatment to meet racing legend Jimmie Johnson this Memorial Day Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carvana and Johnson have teamed up to give one lucky Carvana Racing fan and a guest the experience of a lifetime at this summer’s big racing event.

Beginning April 26, and running through May 8, 2023, Carvana Racing fans can+enter+for+a+chance+to+win a grand prize package for two that includes:

  • Two (2) round-trip flights to Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Two (2) VIP Passes valid May 27-28 for the race in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Lodging for two (2)
  • $500 food and beverage credit
  • An exclusive meet and greet with racing legend Jimmie Johnson

Staying true to their #NoFinishLines mentality, Carvana is proud to support Johnson as he returns to his roots, intent on bringing the brand’s forward-thinking fan engagement into the world of stock car racing, just as it has done over the last two INDYCAR seasons.

“We couldn’t be more excited to help curate this one-of-a-kind fan experience at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s home track,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “We’re proud to champion his passion and dedication to the sport, and we’re looking forward to watching the iconic No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet turn up the heat this summer in Charlotte.”

Last year, Carvana Racing gave fans behind-the-scenes access to Johnson’s preparation for his sophomore INDYCAR season, in an eight-episode docuseries called %3Ci%3EReinventing+the+Wheel%3C%2Fi%3E, helmed by Emmy-nominated director Dan Bradley. Now, as Johnson prepares for one of racing’s most anticipated summer events, a lucky fan will once again get the inside track with the 2023 Carvana Racing Sweepstakes. Follow Carvana+Racing on social media or enter+here+to+win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. The Carvana Racing Sweepstakes 2023 begins 04/26/2023 and ends 05/08/2023. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of date of entry. Subject to full Official Rules, available at Bit.ly%2Fcarvanaracingsweeps+%0A
Sponsor: Carvana, LLC, 300 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281.

About

Carvana is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

