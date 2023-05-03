%3Cb%3EUnifi%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E (NYSE: UFI) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “UNIFI”), makers of REPREVE and one of the world’s leading innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, announced the recipients of its sixth annual REPREVE Champions of Sustainability awards, which recognize leaders in sustainable production and retail. The global awards honor the transformation of single use plastic bottles into new consumer products, saving them from the waste stream.

UNIFI’s partners that have demonstrated a true commitment to a more sustainable world include the following:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Deckers Brands (TEVA/UGG®) have each transformed 100+ million plastic bottles

American Eagle Outfitters is honored as the recipient of the Newcomer Award for transforming 25+ million plastic bottles in one year alone

H&M received the Special Recognition Award for their usage of REPREVE® Our Ocean™ fibers and yarns and has transformed 600+ million plastic bottles

In total, REPREVE Champions of Sustainability recipients have helped transform almost 26 billion recycled plastic bottles into consumer products.

“We are thrilled to honor our 2023 REPREVE Champions of Sustainability,” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of UNIFI. “At UNIFI, we deeply value our extraordinary partners who have demonstrated that sustainability is an integral part of their business. Together, we will continue to work with these companies to reduce negative environmental impacts and be good stewards of our planet and our future, while inspiring our industry to do the same.”

UNIFI has led industry innovation since 1971, and as the makers of REPREVE, has proudly transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products.

The 2023 REPREVE Champions of Sustainability awards will be presented to 33 brand and retail partners that have transformed ten million or more recycled plastic bottles and 59 textile partners that have transformed 50 million or more recycled plastic bottles through the use of REPREVE performance fibers.

“Partnerships are a vital element of innovation, and the foundation on which UNIFI is built,” said Jay Hertwig, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Sales. “Our partnerships are mutually beneficial; we are helping brands and mills meet their sustainability goals while they help us continue to be a catalyst for a more sustainable future through impactful changes in their fiber choices.”

A full list of the 2023 REPREVE Champions of Sustainability honorees is available by visiting repreve.com%2Fchampions-of-sustainability. For more information on UNIFI, the makers of REPREVE, please visit www.unifi.com.

About UNIFI, Inc.

UNIFI, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world's leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. Through REPREVE®, one of UNIFI's proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, UNIFI has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new apparel, footwear, home goods, and other consumer products. UNIFI continually innovates technologies to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial protection, UV protection, stretch, water resistance, and enhanced softness. UNIFI collaborates with many of the world's most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive, and other industries. For more information about UNIFI, visit www.unifi.com.

About REPREVE®

Made by Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI), REPREVE® is the global leader in recycled performance fibers. Leveraging its proprietary regeneration technology, REPREVE® has transformed more than 35 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber that is trusted by leading brands to power sustainable consumer goods worldwide. REPREVE® offers advanced fiber technology that delivers enhanced comfort, greater performance, superior durability, thermal regulation, and more. As the only eco-performance fiber with U TRUST® product verification to certify transparency and traceability, REPREVE® empowers brands and consumers to champion sustainability. As a catalyst for change, REPREVE® is committed to leading the global shift towards a more sustainable future by innovating today. For more information about REPREVE®, visit www.repreve.com.

REPREVE® is a trademark of Unifi, Inc.

