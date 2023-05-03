AFM24-101 phase 1/2 interim results from the non-small cell lung cancer cohort accepted for poster presentation





AFM24-101 phase1/2 interim results from the colorectal cancer cohort accepted for online publication



HEIDELBERG, Germany, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affimed N.V. ( AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that two abstracts with its innate cell engager (ICE®) AFM24 have been accepted for the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2 - 6, 2023 in Chicago, IL.

NSCLC Abstract and Presentation Details:

Title: Leveraging innate immunity with AFM24, a novel CD16A and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) bispecific innate cell engager: Interim results for the non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohort

Authors: Anthony B. El-Khoueiry, Delcia Rivas, Se Hoon Lee, Jacob Stephen Thomas, Yu Jung Kim, Andrés Cervantes, Omar Saavedra Santa Gadea, Byoung Yong Shim, Laura Kohlhas, Gabriele Hintzen, Michael Emig, Pilar Nava-Parada

Poster presentation session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy, June 3, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract Number for Publication: 2533





CRC Abstract Details:

Title: Investigating the novel CD16A and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) bispecific innate cell engager, AFM24, to leverage the innate immune system: Interim results from the colorectal cancer (CRC) cohort

Authors: Andrés Cervantes, Delcia Rivas, Se Hoon Lee, Jacob Stephen Thomas, Yu Jung Kim, Omar Saavedra Santa Gadea, Byoung-Yong Shim, Laura Kohlhas, Gabriele Hintzen, Michael Emig, Pilar Nava-Parada, Anthony B. El-Khoueiry

Abstract Number for Publication: e14508





The full abstracts will become public at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 26. More details about the programs for the ASCO Annual Meetings are available online at www.asco.org.





About AFM24

AFM24 is a tetravalent, bispecific innate cell engager (ICE®) that activates the innate immune system by binding to CD16A on innate immune cells and EGFR, a protein widely expressed on solid tumors, to kill cancer cells. Generated by Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform, AFM24 represents a distinctive mechanism of action that uses EGFR as a docking site to engage innate immune cells for tumor cell killing through antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis.

Affimed is evaluating AFM24 as monotherapy and in combinations with other cancer treatments in patients with advanced EGFR-expressing solid malignancies whose disease has progressed after treatment with previous anticancer therapies.

AFM24-101, a monotherapy, first-in-human phase 1/2a open-label, is a non-randomized, multi-center, multiple ascending dose escalation and expansion study. Additional details may be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04259450.

AFM24 is also being evaluated in a phase 1/2a study in combination with Roche’s PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab (AFM24-102, NCT05109442).

Furthermore, Affimed and NKGen Biotech initiated a phase 1/2a study (AFM24-103), investigating AFM24 in combination with NKGen Biotech’s NK cell SNK01 (NCT05099549).





