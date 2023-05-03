The Nation's Most Awarded 5G Network Shows Who's Boss with Another Win

Keep the good times rolling! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced its 5G network received even more top honors in a new+report from umlaut — part of Accenture — which measured network performance by analyzing 29.6 billion samples from more than 1.2 million real 5G users.

“Our network was built to enhance the way people live their day to day lives,” said Ulf Ewaldsson, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “The results from umlaut prove that for millions of people around the country, our network is performing the best in the places and ways that matter most to them.”

Once again, T-Mobile is walking away with wins including:

  • Overall highest 5G score
  • Best 5G Coverage, meaning customers on T-Mobile enjoy having a 5G signal in more places.
  • Best 5G Stability, shows that T-Mobile customers experience the most stable 5G signals.
  • Best 5G Download Speeds, T-Mobile customers experience the fastest download speeds.
  • Best 5G Upload Speeds, T-Mobile customers experience the fastest upload speeds.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering the country’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G+network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers 325 million people across 1.9 million square miles – more than AT&T and Verizon combined. 265 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and the Un-carrier plans to reach 300 million people with Ultra Capacity this year – nearly everyone in the country.

For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit T-Mobile.com%2Fcoverage.

Follow T-Mobile’s Official Twitter Newsroom %40TMobileNews to stay up to date with the latest company news.

See 5G device, coverage, & access details at T-Mobile.com.

According to an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut containing crowdsourced data for user experience including task completion collected from Oct. 24, 2022 to April 9, 2023.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

