The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, announces an expansion of their college offering to serve customers looking for a centralized, convenient shopping experience for students heading to college.

“We are excited to unveil a refreshed and expanded product offering for students and parents this college season. Our loyal customers want a centralized shopping experience, and we intend to deliver on this expectation,” said Chief Merchandising Officer of The Container Store, Stacey Shively. “We believe the transformation of our college offering will attract new customers, and we can't wait for them to experience the new and innovative products we have curated, from dorm essentials to fun and functional gifts for graduates.”

New products in The Container Store’s college shop will be available in May and include Keurig coffee makers, Zero Water pitchers, Vornado fans, Nori iron, Brightech table lamps, Hatch Restore sleep machine, and Vitruvi diffuser. Blendjet compact blenders, Dormify bedding, and on-the-go travel bags and luggage from RAINS and CALPAK will be available in June.

In addition to new brands and products, customers will enjoy savings throughout the summer with a one-time sign up by texting CLASS to 22922 or by signing up online. The first multi-use offer, 25% off an entire ticket, will be available on May 13. Starting today customers can also visit any store location or call 1-888-CONTAIN to schedule a future store pickup through September 4. This extended pickup window provides customers with added convenience to pick up an order in their college market.

Additionally, considering recently announced retailer closings, The Container Store will offer a 20% discount off any single item through May 31, 2023, for customers who bring a competitor’s blue coupon to any store location. The Container Store’s terms+and+conditions+apply.

For more information on The Container Store’s college offering, visit the+college+shop online.

