The Container Store Group, Inc. Expands Its College Offering

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the “Company”), the leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services, announces an expansion of their college offering to serve customers looking for a centralized, convenient shopping experience for students heading to college.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005464/en/

Col-23-girls-dorm-hero.jpg

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to unveil a refreshed and expanded product offering for students and parents this college season. Our loyal customers want a centralized shopping experience, and we intend to deliver on this expectation,” said Chief Merchandising Officer of The Container Store, Stacey Shively. “We believe the transformation of our college offering will attract new customers, and we can't wait for them to experience the new and innovative products we have curated, from dorm essentials to fun and functional gifts for graduates.”

New products in The Container Store’s college shop will be available in May and include Keurig coffee makers, Zero Water pitchers, Vornado fans, Nori iron, Brightech table lamps, Hatch Restore sleep machine, and Vitruvi diffuser. Blendjet compact blenders, Dormify bedding, and on-the-go travel bags and luggage from RAINS and CALPAK will be available in June.

In addition to new brands and products, customers will enjoy savings throughout the summer with a one-time sign up by texting CLASS to 22922 or by signing up online. The first multi-use offer, 25% off an entire ticket, will be available on May 13. Starting today customers can also visit any store location or call 1-888-CONTAIN to schedule a future store pickup through September 4. This extended pickup window provides customers with added convenience to pick up an order in their college market.

Additionally, considering recently announced retailer closings, The Container Store will offer a 20% discount off any single item through May 31, 2023, for customers who bring a competitor’s blue coupon to any store location. The Container Store’s terms+and+conditions+apply.

For more information on The Container Store’s college offering, visit the+college+shop online.

About The Container Store

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) is the nation’s leading specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home services – a concept they originated in 1978. Today, with locations nationwide, the retailer offers more than 10,000 products designed to transform lives through the power of organization.

Visit www.containerstore.com for more information about products, store locations, services offered and real-life inspiration.

Follow The Container Store on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230426005464r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005464/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.