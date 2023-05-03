Helios Technologies Promotes Rick Martich to President of Hydraulics, Americas

Helios+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that Rick Martich has been appointed to the corporate officer position of President of Hydraulics, Americas effective immediately. Most recently Mr. Martich was serving as the Interim CVT President and Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Systems Sales.

Rick Martich has been appointed to the corporate officer position of President of Hydraulics, Americas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we continue to execute on our augmented strategy, optimizing our leadership structure remains paramount. Rick has been an integral component of our senior leadership team over the last several years,” said Josef Matosevic, Helios’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “Rick will work to identify the right structure that aligns with growing our business organically, integrating and optimizing our flywheel acquisitions, and leveraging our global operating models. Most recently, he has been developing and leading the teams driving our global manufacturing and operating strategies across both segments and will maintain that oversight in the interim. Rick is a seasoned executive that brings both the depth of experience and discipline to help guide our Hydraulics segment as it grows into a billion-dollar business itself over time. As we continue to grow both the segment as well as leverage our pure-play position at the intersection of hydraulics and electronics, Rick will be valuable in our efforts to advance our technologies and accelerate our growth.”

Over the last couple of years, Mr. Martich served as the Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Systems Sales for Helios. He also served as the Co-General Manager of the CVT business through a previous transition in late 2020. Mr. Martich has over 25-years leadership experience in engineering, manufacturing, finance, and sales. He joined Enovation Controls nearly seventeen years ago and progressed from managing customer service and quality, through leading global manufacturing, operations, and sales to his current position. He earned his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree from Georgia Tech and his MBA from The University of Tulsa with a focus in finance. A Six-Sigma Black Belt, Rick is also a Gemba & Distribution Kaizen Coach.

“I am humbled and honored to be asked to lead the very talented Helios Hydraulics organization across the Americas,” said Mr. Martich. “We are at an exciting inflection point along our transformation journey into a global integrated operating company. We are leading the industry in innovation around the electrification of hydraulics and are uniquely positioned to help our customers grow and become even more competitive in their respective markets.”

About Helios Technologies
Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

