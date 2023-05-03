O-I Glass Celebrates Contributions of Women in Innovation

Perrysburg, OH, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • The World Intellectual Property Organization marks April 26, 2023, as World Intellectual Property Day
  • O-I Glass, as a leader in the global packaging market, has a portfolio of more than 3,600 active patents
  • O-I celebrates its women inventors embodying the spirit of innovation that drives the Company

O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”) joins the World Intellectual Property Organization in recognizing the vital role of innovators worldwide that create economic and social benefits through their ideas. April 26 marks World Intellectual Property Day with this year’s theme being “Women and IP: Accelerating innovation and creativity”. O-I applauds the innovative spirit of its female inventors and all creators company wide.

In 1903, the Owens Bottle Machine Company was founded around Michael Owens’ patent for a bottle making machine, which is recognized for mechanically producing bottles at a rate of 240 per minute. This innovation set the foundation for becoming today’s O-I Glass, employing more than 24,000 employees and operating at 69 plants in 19 countries. Innovation is at the heart of O-I’s portfolio of more than 3,600 active patents that are transforming the packaging industry.

Last year, 19 O-I employees were granted U.S. patents that advance the production, design, and overall sustainability of glass packaging. Among those granted patents were Jessica Bryant, Manufacturing Intelligence & Controls Squad Lead Research and Development (R&D), and Sutapa Bhaduri, Technology Strategist and Global Sustainability Lead, while three other female O-I employees filed U.S. patent applications last year.

“Innovation is in our DNA at O-I, and we are harnessing the power of our innovators and creators to transform glass packaging and to shape a more sustainable world,” said Ludovic Valette, Vice President, Chief Technology Officer for O-I. “These innovators drive new technology such as our proprietary MAGMA glass-making approach which is set to revolutionize glass production.”

O-I’s MAGMA technology is designed for flexible, modular glass production. Facilities built for MAGMA will feature a smaller melter and enable advanced technologies.

O-I recently broke ground for a state-of-the-art greenfield glass plant in Bowling Green, KY that will be purpose-built around MAGMA technology.

“Our people and their ideas drive the company’s leadership in innovation, transformation and sustainability,” said Randy Burns, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer for O-I. “With 24,000 passionate glassmakers around the world, each of us is a driving force in achieving our vision of becoming the most sustainable producer of brand-building rigid packaging, and that spirit of innovation and creativity will continue to transform O-I and glass packaging into the future.”

