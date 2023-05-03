Immutep Announces Presentation of New TACTI-002 Data at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Media Release

Final results from Part C of the Phase II TACTI-002 trial in 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients to be presented

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces two abstracts have been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in-person and online from 2-6 June 2023 in Chicago, Illinois (United States).

New, final data from Part C of the Phase II TACTI-002 trial evaluating the investigational dual immuno-oncology combination of eftilagimod alpha and pembrolizumab in 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients unselected for PD-L1 expression will be presented. In addition, the Phase II/III AIPAC-003 trial design will be presented in a Trial-in-Progress Poster. Presentation details are as follows:

TACTI-002 (Part C) Poster
Title: Final results from TACTI-002 Part C: A Phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma unselected for PD-L1.
Poster Session: Head and Neck Cancer
Date and Time: 5 June 2023, 2:15PM-5:15PM EDT
Presenter: Dr. Bernard Doger, START Madrid-FJD, Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, Madrid, Spain
Abstract #: 6029

AIPAC-003 Poster
Title: AIPAC-003: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 trial testing eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3) in HER2-neg/low metastatic breast cancer patients receiving paclitaxel, following an open-label dose optimization.
Poster Session: Breast Cancer – Local/Regional/Adjuvant
Date and Time: 4 June 2023, 9:00AM-12:00PM EDT
Presenter: Dr. Nuhad K. Ibrahim, Professor, Department of Breast Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX
Abstract #: TPS1120

Abstracts for the presentations will be available after 5:00PM US Eastern Time on 25 May 2023 on ASCO.org.

AboutASCO 2023
ASCO’s annual meeting represents the world’s largest gathering of oncology physicians, industry representatives, researchers, patient advocates, and investment analysts to discuss cutting-edge clinical research and therapeutics in oncology, and to gain insights for improving cancer care. More than 40,000 attendees from around the world are expected to attend in person and online to stay up to date on new clinical cancer advances in every area of cancer research and gain real-time insights from world-renowned faculty. For additional information on the 2023 ASCO’s Annual meeting, please visit https://www.asco.org/.

About Immutep
Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

Australian Investors/Media:
Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS
+61 (0)406 759 268; [email protected]

U.S. Media:
Chris Basta, VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+1 (631) 318 4000; [email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNjA5NiM1NTU4NjAyIzIwMTk4MzM=
Immutep-Limited.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.