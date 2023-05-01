Howmet Aerospace Announces Leadership Appointment

Effective May 1, 2023, Vagner Finelli will join Howmet Aerospace (

NYSE:HWM, Financial) as President, Howmet Fastening Systems (HFS). In this role, Vagner will have responsibility for all HFS employees and locations globally. Vagner will be based in Torrance, CA, and will report directly to John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Vagner was most recently with Sigma Engineered Solutions as President and CEO. Sigma is a global manufacturer of complex metal castings and stampings, serving multiple industries including fluid motion and controls, aerospace, automotive, and medical. Prior to Sigma, he worked for Precision Castparts as President of different divisions including Engineered Products, Fasteners, Forgings, Aerostructures, and Industrial Products. He also worked for the automotive industry including Lear Corporation for 14 years in roles of increased responsibility from Plant Manager up to Managing Director of the South America region. During his tenure at Lear Corporation, he worked in different areas including Operations, Engineering, Program Management, Sales, and Supply Chain. Before joining Lear, he held various positions in manufacturing and supply chain management for Textron and Unilever.

Vagner holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from São Paulo State University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Michigan State University, with honors from the Beta Gamma Sigma Society.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company’s differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

