NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International Ltd. (AIM/ TRMR) (“Tremor”), a global leader in data-driven video and Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising technology, today announced the launch of its first-to-market self-service cross-platform planner that solves for the fragmentation of linear and digital viewership. The planner’s technology enables broadcasters to maximize reach and frequency allocation holistically across linear and digital inventory, and provides advertisers and agencies with optimized, actionable cross-screen media plans.



Major broadcasters and agencies are engaged in extensive testing with the planner.

In a groundbreaking move for the industry, Tremor’s self-service planner utilizes direct linear and digital integrations to deliver cross-platform media plans from real-time available units (“avails”), improving upon planning performed on historical viewing data alone. Robust planning constraints and configurations allow for production of discrete plans optimized for reach and frequency against target audiences. The planner’s outputs integrate directly into linear and digital campaign execution systems, further streamlining operations and enabling campaign delivery across a buyer’s or seller’s preferred platform, or Tremor’s end-to-end platform encompassing the Amobee DSP, Unruly SSP and Spearad Ad Server. Detailed campaign pacing and reporting ensure that linear, digital and cross-platform objectives are met.

“For a long time, the industry has been asking for a solution like our cross-platform planner that meaningfully breaks down silos between planning, execution and reporting, and provides predictable reach forecasts across linear and digital. With the growing distribution and availability of CTV content driving greater viewership, traditional linear advertisers can now confidently expand their reach into digital and understand the impact of their spend with broadcasters in a cross-screen manner,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer, Tremor International. “Ultimately, these tools are to the benefit of consumers, who get a better, more sophisticated experience with ads no matter where they’re consuming content.”

ABOUT TREMOR INTERNATIONAL

Tremor International is a collection of brands built to unite creativity, data and technology across the open internet.

Our end-to-end, video-first platform facilitates and optimizes engaging advertising campaigns for brands, media groups and content creators worldwide — enabling powerful partnerships and delivering meaningful results. A leader in Connected TV and video, Tremor International’s footprint is expanding across the industry’s fastest-growing segments, driven by a global team of seasoned technologists and digital natives.

Tremor is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: TRMR) and NASDAQ ( TRMR, Financial).

For more information, visit: www.tremorinternational.com

PR Contact:

Caroline Smith, VP, Communications, Tremor International

[email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Tremor identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits of any partnership, our tech stack, and any other offerings of Tremor, Unruly and any affiliates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Tremor's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Tremor cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Tremor's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 7, 2023. Any forward-looking statements made by Tremor in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Tremor does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.