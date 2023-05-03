Modivcare Inc. (the “Company” or “Modivcare”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving health outcomes, today announced that Heath Sampson, Modivcare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat presentation at the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (Pacific Daylight Time). Management will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

A link to the live webcast of the Company’s presentation can be found here or on Modivcare’s Investor Relations website at Modivcare+Inc.+-+Investor+Overview. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the date of the presentation.

About Modivcare

Modivcare Inc. (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a platform of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care and remote patient monitoring. To learn more about Modivcare, please visit www.modivcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005130/en/