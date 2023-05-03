SentinelOne® Sets New Standard for Cloud Security

34 minutes ago
SentinelOne (NYSE: S) is taking cloud security to new levels. The autonomous security platform company today announced early access to the integration+it+is+developing+with+Wiz, which will empower companies of all sizes to quickly and easily identify, prioritize, and fix cloud security threats more efficiently. The news comes during RSA+Conference+2023, the premier cybersecurity event being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week.

“Successfully tackling today’s increasingly complex security problems requires an end-to-end approach and this groundbreaking offering enables it,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “Our integration with Wiz allows companies to seamlessly manage and protect their workloads across multiple clouds in ways that no other solution can, and represents a significant step forward in our mission to prevent tomorrow’s attacks today by making cloud security simpler, more effective, and more accessible for organizations of all sizes."

When SentinelOne detects a runtime threat to a cloud server or container, it automatically ingests relevant context from Wiz about that cloud resource, including any vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and exposed secrets. The threat is automatically enriched with this information in the SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform console, enabling security teams to improve outcomes, including faster and more effective triage, prioritization, and time to remediation. Through the integration of SentinelOne and Wiz products, security teams can:

  • Visualize their cloud security posture in real time
  • Identify attack paths to critical cloud resources
  • Prioritize risks and quickly triage them to reduce risk
  • Protect cloud workloads from build time to runtime
  • Speed mean time to detection and remediation of cloud incidents

“Wiz and SentinelOne share a common DNA: both are visionary companies with leading security platforms, and both are obsessed with increasing customer value,” said Assaf Rappaport, CEO and Co-founder, Wiz. “As a result of this partnership, customers gain complete visibility into their cloud infrastructure, as well as the ability to respond to the toughest security challenges with simplicity, speed, and accuracy.”

To learn more about the SentinelOne-Wiz partnership and the value it can deliver to your organization, visit Booth S-626, or click here. For additional information on the joint solution, check out our latest+blog.

About SentinelOne
SentinelOne is a leader in autonomous cybersecurity and a Forbes AI 50 company. SentinelOne Singularity™ is a cybersecurity AI platform that detects, prevents, and responds to cyber attacks at machine speed, empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy and simplicity. The SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform is powered by SentinelOne’s DataSet™, an AI-enabled data analytics technology. Over 10,000 customers, including hundreds of the Global 2000, prominent governments, healthcare providers, and educational institutions, trust SentinelOne to secure the future today. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com.

