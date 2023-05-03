The Board of Directors of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO), the parent company of United Security Bank, reported today operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. For the full release, please visit UBFO Investor Relations https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.unitedsecuritybank.com%2Fnews-market-information%2Fpress-releases%2Fdefault.aspx.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBFO) is the holding company for United Security Bank, which was founded in 1987. United Security Bank is headquartered in Fresno and operates 12 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Mendota, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft. Additionally, United Security Bank operates Commercial Real Estate Construction, Commercial Lending, and Consumer Lending departments.

For more information, please visit www.unitedsecuritybank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005192/en/