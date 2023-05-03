SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, announced today that it will report its 2023 first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to review the results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO, and Nitesh Sharan, CFO, will host the conference call. A live webcast will be available at investors.soundhound.com and a replay will be available for 90 days at the same location.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Snap, Square, Toast, LG, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com

