GoPro's 5th Million Dollar Challenge Breaks Records, Awards $1 Million to HERO11 Black + Mini Camera Customers Globally

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2023

55 Creators Were Selected Out of 42,446 Video Clip Submissions From 126 Countries, a 66% Increase in Submissions Year-Over-Year

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced the release of its fifth Million Dollar Challenge. The 100% user-generated highlight reel features video captured exclusively on the newest flagship HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Mini cameras. Ultimately, 55 creators representing 21 countries made the cut receiving $18,181.81 for their submission.

The three-minute, HERO11-customer-stoke video celebrates the joy that comes from capturing and sharing unique experiences with a GoPro. This year's Million Dollar Challenge generated a record 42,446 total video clip submissions, representing a 66% increase in submissions year-over-year.

"The HERO11 Black and Mini Million Dollar Challenge video celebrates the creativity of our inspired customers," said GoPro Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "Congratulations to this year's creators—your videos inspire millions of people around the world to pursue their own interests and passions."

GoPro has awarded $5 million dollars to Million Dollar Challenge award recipients over the past five years using a simple call to action: Use the latest flagship camera to capture something inspiring and submit your raw video clip to GoPro Awards via the GoPro Quik app or GoPro.com/Awards. The HERO11 Black + Mini contest window ran for just under 10 weeks from Jan. 26 through April 2.

Award recipients learned if they made the cut by watching the global premiere on April 26 at 6AM PT/9AM ET. If their video clip was featured, they then knew they'd earned their place in GoPro history and $18,181.81 of the $1 million prize.

For a complete list of GoPro Million Dollar Challenge award recipients, visit GoPro's blog, The Current. Visit GoPro.com to learn more about HERO11 Black and HERO11 Black Mini.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Founded in 2002, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Million_Dollar_Challenge.jpg

GoPro_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF81593&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopros-5th-million-dollar-challenge-breaks-records-awards-1-million-to-hero11-black--mini-camera-customers-globally-301807977.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF81593&Transmission_Id=202304260900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF81593&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.