On the 25th, X+Heroes%3A+NFT+War, a hero collector RPG jointly developed by Gravity+Neocyon%2C+Inc., a subsidiary of a global game company Gravity (NASDAQ: GRVY), and ME2ON, and published by ME2ON, was officially launched across the globe on 25th (Wed) excluding Korea and China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005438/en/

X Heroes: NFT War, a hero collector RPG by Gravity Neocyon and ME2ON, is globally launched on April 25th (Graphic: ME2ON and Gravity Neocyon)

X Heroes: NFT War is a hero collector RPG with a P2E system applied. Users can collect over 300 types of hero and play the games in various modes according to type, stat, and deployment. The characters full of personality, dynamic and colorful graphics, and diverse battle systems further enhance the fun of the game.

X Heroes: NFT War is the second game to be onboard the MEVerse, ME2ON’s blockchain mainnet. It can be played across the world, except in some areas like Korea and China. Users can earn MEVerse Play (MPL) token by completing daily quests and NFT missions, and playing the championship matches. The token is used to obtain in-game items or can be exchanged with virtual assets, such as USD Coin and MEVerse, on MEVerse DEX (decentralized exchange). The global publishing of X Heroes: NFT War is handled by ME2ON.

The global pre-registration held for one week prior to the launch from April 12 attracted more users than predicted, indicating the users’ anticipation for the game. The high level of interest in the game was also demonstrated as 1,000 Special NFT Mystery Cards minted on April 18 were sold out in one day. To meet the users’ expectations, ME2ON increased the accessibility of global users and Web2 users by linking the game to global wallet services, Metamask and Face+Wallet.

From April 25 to May 10, Gravity Neocyon will hold three events in celebration of the global launching of X Heroes: NFT War. First, through a stage clear reward event, Blue Diamond is presented. Also, users who certified their sharing of the game introduction video will receive a number of benefits. In addition, users who certified the posting of game reviews in their personal social network and YouTube channels will be presented with MPL token according to the number of views.

Gravity Neocyon COO Hyunchul Park said, “We have completed the official global launching of X Heroes: NFT War, a game jointly developed with ME2ON that holds expertise in global P2E game publishing. I would like to thank users around the world for their interest in the pre-registration and Special NFT Mystery Card minting. We will repay their support by developing a variety of game contents and organizing generous giveaway events. We would like to ask for users’ continued interest.”

ME2ON CEO Changwook Son said, “We are very pleased to introduce to global users X Heroes: NFT War, our second P2E game to be onboard the MEVerse following Pocket Battles: NFT War. In order to win love and support from global users, we will dedicate the utmost effort to creating synergy based on the development power of Gravity Neocyon, which has a number of global hit games, and ME2ON’s P2E game publishing expertise.”

Detailed information on X Heroes: NFT War can be found on its official website (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xheroesnftwar.com%2F).

See also:

X Heroes: NFT War Official Website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xheroesnftwar.com+%0A

X Heroes: NFT War on Facebook: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FXHeroesNFTWar+%0A

X Heroes: NFT War on Twitter: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FXHeroesNFTWar+%0A

X Heroes: NFT War on Medium: https%3A%2F%2Fmedium.com%2F%40xheroesnftwar

About Gravity Neocyon

Established in 2000, Gravity Neocyon Inc. is a mobile content specialist that provides comprehensive system, content, and service support. The company’s business includes mobile service platform establishment, mobile content development, online marketing, and domestic and international publishing. Having achieved high performance in Japan and North America as well as Korea with the mobile version of Ragnarok Online, a global game brand, since 2006, GRAVITY NEOCYON is developing a range of mobile games in addition to SNS games, multimedia content, augmented reality content, and applications. The company name was changed to GRAVITY NEOCYON on December 2, 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005438/en/