Welcome to an InDex Pharmaceuticals business update presentation in Stockholm on May 9, from 13:00 to 15.30 CET

36 minutes ago
STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) invites investors, analysts and media to attend a live business update during which Jenny Sundqvist, CEO, and the InDex Pharmaceuticals leadership team will share insights and updates on the company's mission to improve the lives of patients suffering from immunological diseases. Focus will be on the ongoing phase III program CONCLUDE with the company's lead asset, cobitolimod - a potential new medication for patients with ulcerative colitis.

The event will take place at the Redeye offices on Mäster Samuelsgatan 42 (10th floor) in Stockholm, Sweden. There will also be a webcast to enable people who can't attend in person to also participate in the event.

Following the presentation there will be a Q&A session and online viewers will have the opportunity to ask questions through the webcast video chat.

Please note this event will be in English.

Save the date and join us for this informative and inspiring event!

For more information:
Jenny Sundqvist, CEO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: [email protected]

Johan Giléus, deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +46 8 122 038 50
E-mail: [email protected]

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 14:45 CET on April 26, 2023.

This is an English translation of the Swedish press release. In case of discrepancies between the English translation and the Swedish press release, the Swedish press release shall prevail.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is being evaluated in the phase III program CONCLUDE as a novel treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis – a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com.

Welcome to an InDex Pharmaceuticals business update

