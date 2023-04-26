Wondershare EdrawMax Has Launched a Revolutionary Mobile App for Professional Diagramming On-the-Go

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EdrawMax, a leading diagramming software, has rolled out its mobile version, EdrawMax App that is designed to enable users to create professional flowcharts and block diagrams with ease. Improving productivity and saving time for users, the new app offers over 20,000 high-quality diagram templates that users can customize and modify to create polished-looking diagrams.

Powerful Features of EdrawMax Mobile V1.0 EdrawMax App allows users to easily search, manage, create, edit and view their files, providing a seamless experience for users to create and manage their diagrams on the go. With a single click, users can create professional-looking flowcharts and block diagrams, resulting in a simplified diagramming process and greater productivity. In addition to its ease-of-use, EdrawMax App enables users to export their diagrams as images or in PDF format so they can share the diagrams anytime at their fingertips. The app is designed to meet the needs of business professionals, educators, and students who need a powerful yet easy-to-use diagramming tool that can be accessed from anywhere, at any time.

"EdrawMax has been recognized as one of the most powerful tools to facilitate seamless diagraming and team collaboration for innovative business management. Today, we are excited to launch EdrawMax App," Shearer Wang, Head of Product Marketing says. "The implementation of EdrawMax on mobile devices represents a major milestone in achieving a hybrid, on-the-go workforce. With EdrawMax now available on mobile, team collaboration and efficiency will be elevated to a whole new level."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare EdrawMax is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android and iOS and pricing starts at $9.99 for a six-month subscription. For free trials and downloads, please visit https://www.edrawsoft.com/ or follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about EdrawMax.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is a world-renowned software company dedicated to providing innovative solutions for both personal and business use. As a market leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has been recognized with awards from The Shorty Awards, G2 Crowd and GetApp. With over 100 million users in 150 countries, Wondershare's mission is to help our users pursue their passions and to build a more creative world, together.

