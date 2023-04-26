Rold Gold® Celebrates 20th Anniversary of National Pretzel Day by Rewarding Pretzel Lovers in Northeast with $50,000

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2023

Rold Gold® pays homage to the region where hard pretzels were first made and asks pretzel lovers how they Just Add Gold™ for a chance to win

PLANO, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rold Gold® commemorates the hard pretzel's legacy in the Northeast this National Pretzel Day by giving away cash prizes to fans across the area. The iconic brand that's shown up for pretzel lovers for more than 100 years calls on snackers to share all the ways they Just Add Gold™ to their special moments – how they enjoy Rold Gold pretzels from dipping and pairing to group get-togethers and solo occasions – for a chance to take home a share of the cash prize.

National_Pretzel_Day_00.jpg

"Just Add Gold™ celebrates 20 years of our favorite snack's national holiday and the passionate Northeast snackers who enjoy more pretzels than anyone else in the U.S.," said Leslie Vesper, vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay North America. "With a deep-rooted legacy of our own, Rold Gold understands the importance of tradition, and we want to hear how this classic and versatile snack has been part of our fans' most treasured golden moments."

A Pennsylvania baker is credited for accidentally inventing the hard pretzel more than 160 years ago when a batch of soft pretzels was overcooked. The crunchy snack that resulted became an integral part of the state's culture and economy, leading to the Pennsylvania governor's 2003 proclamation that recognized April 26 as National Pretzel Day.

Now through June 25, pretzel enthusiasts in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine can visit JustAddGold.com to share how they Just Add Gold™ to their lives. One winner will be selected weekly to score $5,000 from the total $50,000 cash prize.

For more information and for official rules, visit JustAddGold.com.

About Frito-Lay North America
Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos and Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, Cheetos snacks, Stacy's pita chips, PopCorners popped-corn snack, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit%26nbsp%3Bwww.pepsico.com, and follow on%26nbsp%3BTwitter,%26nbsp%3BInstagram,%26nbsp%3BFacebook, and%26nbsp%3BLinkedIn @PepsiCo.

favicon.png?sn=NY81557&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rold-gold-celebrates-20th-anniversary-of-national-pretzel-day-by-rewarding-pretzel-lovers-in-northeast-with-50-000--301807998.html

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY81557&Transmission_Id=202304260901PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY81557&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.