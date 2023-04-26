BLACK+DECKER® kitchen wand™ Expands its Line-Up with the Introduction of Food Chopper and Hand Mixer Attachments for the Brand's Cordless, Kitchen Multi-Tool

PR Newswire

TOWSON, Md., April 26, 2023

  • New food chopper and hand mixer attachments are the newest additions to the BLACK+DECKER® kitchen wand system; available in select kits and sold separately
  • Designed for a variety of home cooking tasks, The Ultimate Kitchen Sidekick™ and its new attachments bring kitchen innovation to the next level

TOWSON, Md., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLACK+DECKER®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) setting the standard for cordless innovation and home product design, introduces an expansion to its first cordless kitchen multi-tool, BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™, with the introduction of the food chopper and hand mixer attachments. Living up to its name as The Ultimate Kitchen Sidekick™, the BLACK+DECKER® kitchen wand™ will now be able to assist the home chef with a variety of meal preparation tasks with the convenience of going cordless.

New food chopper and hand mixer attachments are the latest additions to the BLACK+DECKER® kitchen wand system.

"The BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand brings innovation in the kitchen to the next level for home chefs," said Kendall Nohe, Global Director of Product Marketing at BLACK+DECKER. "We are committed to supporting the home chef by minimizing the number of kitchen appliances needed, adding flexibility and cordless power to their kitchen routines".

Kitchen wand Features
The compact and easy-to-store BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ features a variable, five-speed operation that helps home cooks control the power required for meal preparation tasks. Powered by a built-in, rechargeable battery, the kitchen wand can mix up to 10 dozen cupcakes* or dices up to 44 onions on a full charge**.

Food Chopper Attachment
When used with the food chopper attachment, the kitchen multi-tool (wand base sold separately) will have the ability to chop, dice, mince and blend. The kitchen wand food chopper attachment includes measurement markings for precise food preparation as well as a liquid port for easy ingredient integration while in use. The attachment is available now on blackanddecker.com and Amazon at an MSRP of $34.99.

Hand Mixer Attachment
Smoothly combine ingredients using the hand mixer attachment with the kitchen multi-tool (wand base sold separately) for easy baking prep without the cord. The attachment is available now on blackanddecker.com and Amazon at an MSRP of $29.99.

Clean-up is also made easy with the BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ – the hand mixer beaters, food chopper blade, food chopper bowl and liquid port cover are dishwasher safe using the normal setting on the top rack only.

The BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ kits and attachments are available now on blackanddecker.com, Amazon.com and other online retailers. For more information about The BLACK+DECKER kitchen wand™ and the attachment collection, please visit blackanddecker.com.

*Based on a fully charged wand base (sold separately) with hand mixer attachment, making standard (1/4 cup/60mL of batter) cupcakes.

**Based on a fully charged wand base (sold separately) with food chopper attachment, using medium (125g/4.4oz) red onions.

About BLACK+DECKER
Since 1910, BLACK+DECKER, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, has been setting the standard for innovation and design. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with a pistol grip and trigger switch, BLACK+DECKER has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home. When homeowners have work to get done, they trust that BLACK+DECKER products will do the job efficiently and reliably. For more information on BLACK+DECKER products, visit www.blackanddecker.com or follow BLACK+DECKER on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Stanley Black & Decker
Headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in tools and outdoor operating manufacturing facilities worldwide. Guided by its purpose – for those who make the world – the company's more than 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative, award-winning power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople and builders. The company's iconic brands include DEWALT®, BLACK+DECKER®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, CUB CADET®, HUSTLER® and TROY-BILT®. Recognized for its leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG), Stanley Black & Decker strives to be a force for good in support of its communities, employees, customers and other stakeholders. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com

favicon.png?sn=NE81362&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackdecker-kitchen-wand-expands-its-line-up-with-the-introduction-of-food-chopper-and-hand-mixer-attachments-for-the-brands-cordless-kitchen-multi-tool-301808172.html

SOURCE BLACK+DECKER

