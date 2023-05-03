Weave Wins 3 Cultural Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces USA

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses, has received three Cultural Excellence Awards in Innovation, Work-Life Balance, and Compensation & Benefits from Top Workplaces USA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005003/en/

MicrosoftTeams-image.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

The awards, now in their 16th year, recognize companies that go above and beyond to cultivate outstanding workplace cultures. Experts judge companies based solely on real employee feedback gathered through anonymous surveys.

“Great workplace cultures are made when leadership cares deeply about and invests in their people," said Brooke Shreeve, Chief People Officer of Weave. “We are constantly looking for new ways to put our people first and maintain an environment of inclusion that drives innovation and business growth. We are honored to win these Cultural Excellence Awards and are committed to fostering an effective and engaged team that lives our core values."

Based on employee feedback collected by Energage, Weave ranks in the top 1% of similar-sized companies for work-life balance and flexibility. Additionally, 87% of Weave employees feel that their manager cares deeply and supports career growth and professional development. Weave also has an A+ rating on Comparably and ranks in the top 5% of similar-sized companies for company outlook, company leadership, and perks and benefits.

Weave’s people-first culture continues to be nationally recognized. In the last year, Weave received the Top+Workplace+award+for+Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+practices, was certified as a Great+Place+to+Work, and was named to the 2023+Shatter+List+by+Women+Tech+Council. To learn more about Weave’s award-winning culture, visit www.getweave.com%2Fcareers%2F.

About Weave
Weave is the all-in-one customer communication and engagement platform for small- and medium-sized businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com%2Fnewsroom%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230426005003r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230426005003/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.