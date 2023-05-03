CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. ( CGEM), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modality-agnostic targeted oncology therapies, today announced that the first clinical data from its Phase 1 clinical study of CLN-619 in patients with advanced solid tumors will be presented at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago from June 2-6.



“We are pleased to present our initial clinical findings for CLN-619 at ASCO 2023. CLN-619 is a novel, potential first-in-class antibody that binds to MICA and MICB, stress-induced ligands that engage the activating receptor NKG2D present on both innate and adaptive immune cells. MICA and MICB are expressed on a wide variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, and we believe CLN-619 has potential to treat a range of tumors,” said Jeffrey Jones, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer, Cullinan Oncology.

The details of the presentation include:

Poster Title: A phase 1 dose-escalation study to investigate the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic activity of CLN-619 (Anti-MICA/B antibody) alone and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Author: Dr. Judy Wang, et al.

Poster Number: 2532

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: June 3, 2023, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM Central Time

About CLN-619



CLN-619 is a potential first-in-class humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that binds to the stress induced ligands, MICA and MICB, which are expressed on a wide variety of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Engagement of MICA/B by the activating receptor NKG2D, present on both cytotoxic innate and adaptive immune cells, results in target cell lysis. However, tumor cells can shed MICA/B via proteases they release into the tumor microenvironment, resulting in evasion of immune-mediated destruction. CLN-619 functions by restoring MICA/B expression on the surface of tumor cells, enhancing the interaction between MICA and NKG2D, and inducing antibody-dependent cellular toxicity (ADCC), together promoting anti-tumor activity via multiple immune-mediated mechanisms. CLN-619 is being studied in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial both as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab. The study design allows dose level extensions as well as expansion in tumor-specific cohorts.

