SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that the results of the LUNAR phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) will be presented for the first time at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, to be held from June 2 to June 6.



Our partner NovoCure Limited (Novocure) is conducting the phase 3, open-label, randomized LUNAR study evaluating the safety and efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy together with standard therapies including immunotherapies for metastatic NSCLC following progression while on or after treatment with platinum-based therapy. We are participating in the China portion of this study.

“Novocure is pioneering an innovative therapeutic modality for the treatment of solid tumors with TTFields, and we are pleased to contribute and be a part of the LUNAR study,” said Rafael Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Oncology Research and Development, Zai Lab. “In China, lung cancer is the most common cancer type with approximately 700,000 new NSCLC cases diagnosed each year. We look forward to the presentation of the data at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting and are excited about the potential of TTFields to address significant unmet needs of lung cancer patients around the world.”

Earlier this year, Novocure announced that the LUNAR clinical trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival when TTFields therapy was added to standard pharmacological therapies compared to standard pharmacological therapies alone.

The LUNAR data will be presented on Tuesday, June 6 at 11:09 a.m. CDT in Hall D1 as a late-breaking abstract during ASCO’s metastatic, non-small cell lung cancer session. The presentation will be given by lead author Ticiana Leal, M.D., of Emory University.

Abstract Title:

Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields; 150 kHz) with standard of care (SOC) systemic therapy in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (mNSCLC) following platinum failure: Randomized, phase 3 LUNAR (EF-24) study.



About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

Zai Lab Limited