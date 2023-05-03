BeiGene to Highlight Broad Oncology Portfolio at the 2023 ASCO Annual Meeting

BeiGene (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235),a global biotechnology company, will present data from its broad solid tumor and hematology portfolio at the upcoming American Society of Cancer Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago, June 2-6, 2023.

“Our accepted data presentations at ASCO demonstrate the resolve and productivity of BeiGene’s R&D team in our drive to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide,” said Lai Wang, Ph.D., Global Head of R&D at BeiGene. “We look forward to joining the oncology community in Chicago and sharing progress as we continue to advance our rich pipeline of first-in-class and potentially best-in-class programs.”

Data to be presented at ASCO include:

Abstract Title

Abstract #

Presentation Details

Lead Author

Solid Tumors

Results from the Pivotal Phase 2b HERIZON-BTC-01 Study: Zanidatamab in Previously-treated HER2 amplified Biliary Tract Cancer

4008

Oral presentation: Gastrointestinal Cancer— Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Fri., June 2,

2:45-5:45 p.m. CT

Shubham Pant

A phase 1 study of the OX40 agonist, BGB-A445, with or without tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors

2574

Poster presentation: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Sat., June 3,

8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Jayesh Desai

Zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody, in combination with docetaxel as first-line therapy for patients with advanced HER2-positive breast cancer: updated results from a Phase Ib/II study

1044

Poster presentation: Breast Cancer—Metastatic

Sun., June 4, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Xiaojia Wang

Tislelizumab versus sorafenib in first-line treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma: the RATIONALE-301 European/North American subgroup

4082

Poster presentation: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Arndt Vogel

Impact of risk factors on overall survival in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma treated with first-line tislelizumab

4083

Poster presentation: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Masatoshi Kudo

AdvanTIG-105: phase 1b dose-expansion study of ociperlimab + tislelizumab with chemotherapy in patients with stage IV gastric/gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma

4028

Poster presentation: Gastrointestinal Cancer—Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Se Hyun Kim

Hematology

A phase 1 study evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary antitumor activity of Bcl-2 inhibitor BGB-11417 in adult patients with mature B-cell malignancies

7558

Poster presentation: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Caixia Li

First interim analysis of a phase 1 study of zanubrutinib plus lenalidomide in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

7557

Poster presentation: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Huilai Zhang

Zanubrutinib plus obinutuzumab versus obinutuzumab in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma: Updated analysis of the ROSEWOOD study

7545

Poster presentation: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Christopher Flowers

MAHOGANY: A phase 3 trial of zanubrutinib plus anti-CD20 antibodies vs lenalidomide plus rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular or marginal zone lymphoma

TPS7590

Poster presentation: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Mon., June 5, 8:00-11:00 a.m. CT

Loretta Nastoupil

Matching-adjusted indirect comparison of zanubrutinib versus ibrutinib in relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma

e19527

Publication only

Catherine Thieblemont

Comparative efficacy of zanubrutinib versus rituximab in relapsed marginal zone lymphoma: matching-adjusted indirect comparison

e19526

Publication only

Catherine Thieblemont

Real-world treatment patterns of Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors in patients with mantle cell lymphoma in community oncology practices in the United States

e19525

Publication only

Bijal Shah

About BeiGene

BeiGene is a global biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing innovative and affordable oncology medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for far more patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of more than 9,000 colleagues spans five continents, with administrative offices in Beijing, China; Cambridge, U.S.; and Basel, Switzerland. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on Twitter at %40BeiGeneGlobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential for BeiGene's programs to improve treatment outcomes and access to medicines for patients worldwide; the general future of BeiGene’s pipeline and programs; BeiGene’s advancement, anticipated clinical development, regulatory milestones and commercialization of tislelizumab, BGB-11417, BGB-A445, ociperlimab, zanubrutinib, and zanidatamab; and BeiGene’s plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading “About BeiGene.” Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, and other services; BeiGene’s limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products and its ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on BeiGene’s clinical development, regulatory, commercial, manufacturing, and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in BeiGene’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

