CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today announced the acceptance of clinical abstracts for multiple programs across its precision therapy portfolio at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, June 2 to 6. The presentations showcase Blueprint Medicines' next wave of therapeutic candidates in its robust clinical pipeline, and highlight ongoing progress as the company seeks to pioneer innovative combination strategies and advance development of its programs into earlier lines of treatment.

The datasets to be reported at the ASCO Annual Meeting include:

Results from the ongoing dose escalation part of the VELA trial of BLU-222 in breast cancer and other cancers vulnerable to CDK2 inhibition, showing evidence of monotherapy safety and pathway modulation.





Updated results from the dose escalation part of the SYMPHONY trial showing the safety and tolerability of BLU-945 as a monotherapy and in combination with osimertinib in patients with late-line, EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).





Results from the ongoing dose escalation part of the CONCERTO trial of BLU-451 in EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive NSCLC showing early safety and clinical activity.

"These upcoming presentations reflect important clinical progress toward realizing the promise of our innovative precision therapies to help address complex medical needs in lung and breast cancer, leveraging our scientific and development expertise with the goal of overcoming traditional limitations of targeted therapy," said Becker Hewes, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Blueprint Medicines. "Collectively, the datasets represent another step toward achieving our 2027 Blueprint for Precision at Scale – our five-year growth strategy to reach broad patient populations through the development of transformative precision therapies."

The accepted abstracts are listed below, and abstract titles are available today on the ASCO conference website: meetings.asco.org.

Data Presentations

Poster Presentation Title: BLU-222, an oral, potent and selective CDK2 inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors: phase 1 monotherapy dose escalation

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Session Date & Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: 3095

Location: Hall A

Poster Presentation Title: Emerging phase 1 data of BLU-451 in advanced NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertions

Session Title: Lung Cancer—Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Session Date & Time: Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: 9064

Location: Hall A

Short Oral Presentation Title: BLU-945 monotherapy and in combination with osimertinib (OSI) in previously treated patients with advanced EGFR-mutant (EGFRm) NSCLC in the phase 1/2 SYMPHONY study

Session Title: Rapid Abstract Session: Lung Cancer

Session Date & Time: Monday, June 5, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. CT (12:30 p.m. — 1:30 p.m. ET)

Abstract Number: 9011

Location: S406

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing therapies for people with cancer and blood disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create medicines that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering our approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for systemic mastocytosis, lung cancer, breast cancer and other genomically defined cancers, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

