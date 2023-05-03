Families in Oklahoma can now experience convenient access to healthcare with the opening of four new Walmart Health centers in the Oklahoma City-area. The openings mark Walmart Health’s expansion into the state, the third new state Walmart Health is entering in 2024, in addition to Missouri and Arizona, as well as deepening our presence in Texas.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Walmart Health into Oklahoma next year,” said Dr. David Carmouche, Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Care Offerings at Walmart. “Walmart Health exists to help Walmart customers live better by providing convenient access to affordable, high quality healthcare services for both insured and uninsured Oklahomans alike. Knowing that access to comprehensive primary care, dental care, and behavioral health services is a challenge in many communities, it is our hope that this one-stop model will help solve this challenge for our neighbors in Oklahoma City. Providing these services in a place where many already live and shop and co-locating them by pharmacy and vision services and next to healthy foods in the Walmart grocery section is intentional. We can coordinate unique and impactful healthcare experiences.”

Four Locations in Oklahoma

The state-of-the-art facilities will be approximately 5,750 sq ft, located beside Walmart Supercenters, and will feature Walmart Health’s full suite of health services. These services may vary by location, but include primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, behavioral health, dental, hearing, select specialty services, community health and telehealth.

Each of the health centers will integrate modern equipment and technology to enable providers and patients alike to experience best-in-class healthcare technology. This includes integrating Epic’s electronic health record system across all our Walmart Health locations.

Walmart is committed to Oklahoma with more than 134 retail locations and 34,769 associates. The company is excited to meet the needs of Oklahoma’s residents as the state’s population grows – according to MacroTrends, in 2022 the population of Oklahoma surpassed 4 million, increasing 0.72% from 2021.

To meet the needs of busy families, these Walmart Health centers will offer care seven days a week with convenient weekend and evening hours as well as telehealth options on Sundays:

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday telehealth: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Patients can make an appointment, input insurance information and confirm eligibility at walmarthealth.com.

Hiring

Oklahoma ranks 43rd in the nation for number of physicians per capita. Walmart Health centers are staffed with qualified doctors, dentists, behavioral health specialists, community health workers and more, with an unwavering commitment to addressing a patient’s whole health needs. Walmart Health has begun hiring for select positions including primary care physicians and dentists. Interested applicants can apply via our website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmarthealth.com%2Fcareers

About Walmart Health

Walmart Health is committed to making quality healthcare more convenient, accessible, and affordable for the communities we serve. First launched in 2019, Walmart Health offers primary and urgent care, labs, X-ray and diagnostics, behavioral health, dental and hearing services all in one facility located next door to a Walmart Supercenter. Walmart Health offers omnichannel access to care seven days a week at convenient hours through in-person centers and Walmart Health Virtual Care. Walmart Health has more than 30 locations in Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Texas. Additional information can be found by visiting walmarthealth.com. Beginning in January 2023, select Walmart Health centers in Florida and Georgia will also offer comprehensive value-based care to certain Medicare Advantage patients, as part of a recent collaboration announcement between Walmart and UnitedHealth Group.

About Walmart in Oklahoma

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In Oklahoma, we serve customers at 134 retail units and online through Walmart+Online+Grocery, Walmart.com and our family+of+brands. We are proud to employ 34,769 associates in Oklahoma. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $632 million with Oklahoma suppliers in FY23 and supporting 23,088 Oklahoma supplier jobs. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. In FY23, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation contributed more than $37.8 in cash and in-kind donations to local nonprofits in Oklahoma.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at twitter.com%2Fwalmart.

