The Cigna Group Recognized as Top Employer for Commitment To Employee Well-Being by Business Group on Health

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 26, 2023

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health company The Cigna Group (

NYSE:CI, Financial) has been named among the Business Group on Health's best employers for its excellence in health and well-being. This is the 16th consecutive year The Cigna Group has received this honor, which recognizes its outstanding commitment to advancing employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and initiatives.

TheCignaGroup_Logo.jpg

"We are committed to doing transformative work to support the health and vitality of our customers and clients – and to do that, we must ensure our coworkers have the resources and support they need," said Cindy Ryan, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, The Cigna Group. "We believe the best investment an organization can make is in its own workforce, and that all organizations need healthy, productive, and highly-engaged employees to thrive. We're proud of this honor and are committed to bringing forward innovative solutions and resources to support our entire organization."

The Cigna Group invests approximately 20% of total payroll in health, well-being, and other benefits for its workforce. In addition to integrated medical, behavioral, and pharmacy benefits, the company provides mental health support to employees, along with nutrition and fitness programs, employee assistance program (EAP) benefits, and a paid caregiver leave program to support employees who need to care for a close relative, including a grandparent or grandchild.

Over the last year, The Cigna Group has taken several actions to enhance its offerings to better meet the health and wellness needs of its employees. Those actions include:

  • Mental Health Champion network: Employee volunteers are trained in Mental Health First Aid with the goal of offering help and support to coworkers in need and connecting them to available resources.
  • Peloton App: This health and fitness offering is now a free resource for all U.S.-based employees.
  • Caregiver Leave and EAP access: The paid caregiver leave benefit was expanded from four weeks to eight weeks and the organization also doubled the number of $0 EAP visits available to employees and their household members.

The Business Group on Health assesses organizations based on their approach to leadership, strategy, and culture; holistic well-being, including mental health, financial security, physical health, social connectedness, and job satisfaction; engagement and the employee experience; health equity; and metrics and evaluation.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group (

NYSE:CI, Financial) is a global health company committed to creating a better future built on the vitality of every individual and every community. We relentlessly challenge ourselves to partner and innovate solutions for better health. The Cigna Group includes products and services marketed under Cigna Healthcare, Evernorth Health Services or its subsidiaries. The Cigna Group maintains sales capabilities in more than 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has approximately 190 million customer relationships around the world. Learn more at thecignagroup.com.

Media Contact
Meaghan MacDonald
1 (860) 840-1212
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG81332&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cigna-group-recognized-as-top-employer-for-commitment-to-employee-well-being-by-business-group-on-health-301808296.html

SOURCE The Cigna Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG81332&Transmission_Id=202304261001PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG81332&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.