Semtech+Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, andesteemed engineering design services firm, Connected Development, today announced the launch of the new XCVR+Development+Board+and+Reference+Design integrating the LoRa® Sub-GHz Radio Transceiver. Based on Semtech%26rsquo%3Bs+LoRa%26reg%3B+SX126x+Series, the Development Board and Reference Design simplifies the design process and reduces time-to-market for customers designing solutions in markets such as building management, agriculture, supply chain, logistics and industrial control.

Based on Semtech’s LoRa® SX126x Series, the Development Board and Reference Design simplifies the design process and reduces time-to-market for customers (Photo: Business Wire)

Connected Development’s comprehensive layout and schematic files for the XCVR Development Board provide customers with convenient LoRa implementation into end-product designs. Software drivers are supplied with the design and are compatible with various microcontroller vendors including Nordic Semiconductor. The XCVR’s software examples include LoRa® Point to Point and LoRaWAN® (LoRaMAC-Node™ & LoRa Basics™ Modem) reference firmware to enable rapid software development.

“LoRa continues to be seen as the de facto wireless platform for IoT,” said Robert Comanescu, senior director of the IoT Chips Business at Semtech. “Semtech's LoRa chipsets connect sensors to the Cloud and enable real-time communication of data and analytics that can be utilized to enhance efficiency and productivity. With the XCVR’s small form factor, production ready hardware design, firmware and dedicated support resources available through Symmetry Electronics, Mouser and Connected Development, we believe this platform will be ideal for customers currently developing LoRa-enabled wireless designs or considering a future wireless product on their roadmap.”

“The collaborative effort between Connected Development and Semtech on the XCVR provides our customer base with the combined benefits of Semtech’s next-generation technology and Connected Development’s state-of-the-art engineering design,” says Gregor Bleimann, Connected Development’s vice president and general manager. “We are confident that implementing Semtech’s SX126x into the XCVR Development Board and Reference Design enhances functionality, product design, and furthers our wireless solutions. Customers will decrease their time-to-market with added confidence by leveraging this reference design for their products.”

The XCVR Development Board and Reference Design with SX126x LoRa® Sub-GHz Radio Transceiver is available exclusively at Mouser Electronics and Symmetry Electronics. For more information, please visit Connected+Development.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC) is a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider dedicated to delivering high quality technology solutions that enable a smarter, more connected and sustainable planet. Our global teams are dedicated to empowering solution architects and application developers to develop breakthrough products for the infrastructure, industrial and consumer markets. To learn more about Semtech technology, visit us at Semtech.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those risk factors set forth in Semtech’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 30, 2023 as such risk factors may be updated, amended or superseded from time to time by subsequent reports that Semtech files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Semtech assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Semtech, the Semtech logo and LoRa are registered trademarks or service marks, and LoRaMAC-Node and LoRa Basics are trademarks or service marks, of Semtech Corporation or its subsidiaries.

About Connected Development

Led by a team of well-known and respected experts in wireless, M2M and IoT, Connected Development provides the most comprehensive set of services on the market to bring products from concept to reality quickly and painlessly. Further, their network of partners, spanning every aspect of the wireless community, let Connected Development position customer solutions for success from the start. For more information, visit www.connecteddev.com.

