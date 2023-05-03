TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / CO2 GRO Inc. ( TSXV:GROW, Financial)(OTCQB:BLONF)( FRA:4O21, Financial), a leader in innovative CO2 Delivery Solutions™ for the global protected agricultural sector, is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This reflects its ongoing commitment to sustainability, transparency, and responsible corporate practices. The 2023 report is available on the company's website at https://co2gro.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/2023-ESG-Report-CO2-GRO_April-12-2023-compressed.pdf .

The 2023 ESG Report showcases significant achievements and improvements over the previous year, highlighting CO2 GRO Inc.'s dedication to increase protected agriculture yields through CO 2 enrichment while addressing climate change and ensuring the well-being of its employees and communities.

Key highlights of the 2023 ESG Report include:

A commitment to reducing CO2 GRO's and our customers' greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through continuous optimization of its proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology and the implementation of energy-efficient practices in its operations.

A commitment to diversity and inclusion within the company and the implementation of policies promoting equal opportunities for all employees.

Stronger engagement with local communities through partnerships with educational institutions and support for agriculture-focused programs aimed at empowering farmers and driving sustainable growth.

Enhanced governance practices, including the adoption of a formal Code of Conduct and Ethics, implementation of a comprehensive risk management framework.

John Archibald, CEO of CO2 GRO Inc., said, "We are proud to release our second annual 2023 ESG Report, which demonstrates our unwavering commitment to creating a more sustainable and socially responsible future for all our stakeholders. As a company focused on the huge global protected agricultural sector, we have a unique opportunity and responsibility to address global food and environmental challenges, support the well-being of our employees, and contribute positively to our communities."

He continued, "The achievements outlined in our 2023 report reflect the hard work and dedication of our team, and we will continue to strive for greater progress as we work towards our long-term ESG goals."

CO2 GRO Inc. invites shareholders, customers, governments and the public to review the 2023 ESG Report and provide feedback as part of its commitment to transparency, continuous improvement, and stakeholder engagement.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

CO2 GRO Inc. is an innovative precision ag tech company focused on delivering CO2 Delivery Solutions™ to the global protected agricultural sector. Its patented technology helps growers increase crop yields and profits by enhancing plant growth, resilience, quality and water-use efficiency through aqueous CO 2 misting. CO2 GRO Inc. is committed to fostering sustainable agriculture practices and reducing the industry's environmental footprint, while supporting the well-being of its employees and local communities. For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: statements regarding the future direction of the Company; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; plans for expansion and the ability of the Company to obtain, develop and foster its business relationships; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐ looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and that good relationships with business partners will be maintained. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the biotechnology industry and the greenhouse growers market are highly competitive, and technical advances in the industry will impact the success of the Company, and other risks described in the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact:

Soumik Roy

416.475.3806

[email protected]

