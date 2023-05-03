Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) and Algorithm Sciences, Inc. is fair to Hoth shareholders. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Hoth shareholders are expected to own approximately 14% of the combined company.

The investigation concerns whether Hoth and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Hoth shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Hoth shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Hoth shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Hoth shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

