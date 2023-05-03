ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), ("LightPath" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, announced the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics, has partnered with Edmund Optics® to offer global access to ISP's extensive range of high-quality optical components across 15 infrared (IR) materials. The partnership will provide off-the-shelf access to the entire ISP Optics catalog offering. Edmund will provide customer support for low volume projects to assist with integrating ISP Optics into new and legacy systems.

LightPath Technologies CEO Sam Rubin commented, "This e-commerce partnership is the next step in LightPath's efforts to focus on essential OEM business relationships and add value to custom optical solutions that might give our customers a competitive advantage. Working with Edmund will enhance ISP's global reach and allow clients to quickly leverage our deep IR portfolio when developing prototypes or research projects, while at the same time free up resources at LightPath to continue to grow our volume OEM business."

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black Diamond™ chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products including high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and assemblies. ISP Optics manufactures precision optical components including windows, spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's processes allow it to manufacture its products from all types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

