ISP Optics Selects Edmund Optics to Distribute its Infrared Portfolio

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH), ("LightPath" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, announced the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics, has partnered with Edmund Optics® to offer global access to ISP's extensive range of high-quality optical components across 15 infrared (IR) materials. The partnership will provide off-the-shelf access to the entire ISP Optics catalog offering. Edmund will provide customer support for low volume projects to assist with integrating ISP Optics into new and legacy systems.

LightPath Technologies CEO Sam Rubin commented, "This e-commerce partnership is the next step in LightPath's efforts to focus on essential OEM business relationships and add value to custom optical solutions that might give our customers a competitive advantage. Working with Edmund will enhance ISP's global reach and allow clients to quickly leverage our deep IR portfolio when developing prototypes or research projects, while at the same time free up resources at LightPath to continue to grow our volume OEM business."

To view our catalog product offerings, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

About LightPath Technologies:

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black Diamond chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products including high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and assemblies. ISP Optics manufactures precision optical components including windows, spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's processes allow it to manufacture its products from all types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Investor Contact:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group - MZ North America
[email protected]
+561 489 5315

SOURCE: LightPath Technologies



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751257/ISP-Optics-Selects-Edmund-Optics-to-Distribute-its-Infrared-Portfolio

img.ashx?id=751257

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.