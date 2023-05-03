MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, today announced that the date for the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), originally scheduled to be held on Friday, May 26, 2023, has been moved to Thursday, May 25, 2023. All other details remain unchanged.

In consideration of the fact that May 26, 2023 immediately precedes the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the Company's Board of Directors has elected to reschedule the Meeting as a convenience for SharpLink shareholders.

MEETING DETAILS AT A GLANCE

EVENT: 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders WHEN: Thursday, May 25, 2023 | Beginning at 4:00 P.M. Central Time

Thursday, May 25, 2023 | Beginning at 4:00 P.M. Central Time WHERE: SharpLink's Corporate Office, 333 Washington Avenue North, Suite 104, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401

As previously disclosed in a press release on April 14, 2023, shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. The Company plans to mail a proxy statement that describes the proposals to be considered at the Meeting and a proxy card on or about Thursday, April 27, 2023.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. In addition, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies, leagues, teams and sportsbooks develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep fan activation and engagement with highly interactive free-to-play games and mobile applications. Further, SharpLink owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in most states in the United States where fantasy sports and online sports betting has been legalized. SharpLink's proprietary fantasy sports platform reaches more than two million fantasy sports fans who spend almost $40 million annually on its portfolio of digital gaming experiences and contests. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting industry, the Company's ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company's products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

