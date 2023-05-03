VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. ("Lords" or the "Company") (CSE:LRDS) (OTCQB:LRDSF) (FSE:4XM), a leading provider of premium private label products, today announced that it has entered into strategic partnerships with three new e-commerce companies to distribute its exclusive line of health and wellness products. The collaboration will enhance the availability and reach of the Lords health and wellness product line, found at https://lordsholdings.com/products/, to customers worldwide.

The three e-commerce partners, which will be instrumental in expanding the Lords health and wellness product offerings, are renowned for their commitment to customer service and product quality. They share Lordsholdings.com's vision of providing customers with high-quality, innovative, and affordable health and wellness products.

The partnership will grant the e-commerce companies access to the entire range of Lords health and wellness products, which include:

Nutritional Supplements: A comprehensive selection of vitamins, minerals, and other dietary supplements to support a healthy lifestyle.

Natural Remedies: A diverse array of herbal and homeopathic solutions that offer natural alternatives for common health concerns.

Personal Care: A variety of skincare, haircare, and other personal hygiene products that promote overall wellness.

Fitness and Exercise Equipment: A range of fitness accessories and workout essentials designed to improve physical performance and support an active lifestyle.

Lordsholdings.com is committed to providing premium private label products that cater to the diverse needs of customers across the globe. Their product line is formulated using high-quality ingredients and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, ensuring that customers receive the best possible products to support their health and well-being.

U.S. ecommerce sales reached $1.03 trillion in 2022, according to a Digital Commerce 360 analysis of U.S. Department of Commerce figures. This marks the first-time e-commerce revenue has topped the $1 trillion level. It's also well above 2021's $960.44 billion. Digital Commerce 360 had earlier forecast e-commerce sales of $1.03 trillion for 2022 in its mid-year U.S. Ecommerce Market Report. That remarkable level of sales comes with a slight bump in e-commerce penetration to 21.2% for the year from 21.0% in 2021.

Chris Farnworth, CEO and international business development chief strategist, said, "We are thrilled to partner with these esteemed e-commerce companies to expand our expansion strategy. Customers and e-commerce partners are keen on interacting with our Lord's line of health and wellness products, and we are seeing massive growth in e-commerce channels. The growth in customers is interlinked to the growth in ecommerce experienced during the pandemic. Together with our new e-commerce partners we aim to deliver exceptional products and services that contribute to the overall well-being of our customers."

About Lords

The "Lords" brand develops, produces and markets lifestyle apparel and natural health products through our e-Commerce platform to retail, B2B and B2C, consumers in North America and Europe utilizing its proprietary direct-to-consumer platform. Through continuous strategic white labelling, Lords has a strong footprint in the nutraceutical product markets.

ON BEHALF OF LORDS & COMPANY WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(signed) "Chris Farnworth"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc.

https://lordsholdings.com/

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Statements about the Company's future branded lifestyle apparel are all forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain a Cannabis Act license in a timely manner or at all, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751271/Lords-Company-Worldwide-Holdings-Inc-Announces-Partnership-With-Three-Prominent-E-Commerce-Companies-for-Distribution-of-Lords-Health-and-Wellness-Products



