Werner Incorporates First Battery Electric Vehicles Into Southern California Fleet

1 hours ago
Werner+Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is pleased to announce its first two Freightliner eCascadia battery electric vehicles, (BEVs), are officially transporting freight in Southern California. These trucks have zero tailpipe emissions and significant potential to reduce Werner’s carbon footprint.

“Working toward our sustainability goal of a 55 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035, we’ve done extensive research to further evaluate how BEVs, particularly the eCascadias, will fit into our fleet,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. “We look forward to providing real-world learnings and data from this opportunity as we continue exploring multiple options to deliver our freight in a more sustainable way.”

Charge duration times will vary depending on the type of charge and the number of trucks charging at the same time. To accommodate these requirements, Werner’s testing includes evaluating and building out a charging infrastructure at its full-service terminal in Fontana, California.

The BEV truck has the potential to reduce the carbon footprint by more than 20 pounds of carbon per diesel gallon equivalent, therefore, the reduction of carbon emissions could reach well over 150,000 pounds per year, per BEV.

To learn more about Werner’s sustainability goals and initiatives, view the company’s 2022 Corporate and Social Responsibility Update Report here.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

