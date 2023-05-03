TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / BRYN has acquired its first investment into a growing company focused on the distribution of mushrooms and new mushroom products. The management team of Healthy Harvest Mushrooms, Inc. (HHM) in San Diego, CA has over 40 years of experience in mushroom farming, product development, and distribution into the retail and hospitality industries. All HHM mushroom products are distributed under the Phoenix Fungi brand name and are organic and grown on the largest, environmentally friendly farm in Southern California. HHM will begin posting revenue generated from the sale of its various mushroom products within the next 90 days.

"Mushrooms are an amazing superfood as they contain macro and micronutrients that support a healthy immune system," says Kim Moore, Chairman of the Board and CEO of BRYN Resources, Inc. "Mushrooms supply us with proteins and vitamins which are used by our bodies as catalysts to increase the efficiency of all cellular processes. They are essential to our bodies as part of a balanced diet."

"We appreciate and respect BRYN's investment into Healthy Harvest Mushrooms and we are anxious to continue to grow and expand our mushroom product base and geographical distribution due to this investment," James Hancock, CEO and Chairman of the Board for HHM.

About Excelsior Solutions Corporation (Bryn Resources, Inc.)

Excelsior Solutions Corporation (www.excelsiorsolutions.biz) is dedicated to providing corporate, capital and communication infrastructure to small businesses globally. The objective is to provide our clients with the critical business infrastructure necessary so they can focus on growing their business. Our three operating subsidiaries provide transfer agency services to both private and public companies around the world, corporate secretarial services and our VybeOffice online business management/communication platform allows companies to manage their businesses remotely. Excelsior Solutions is traded on the OTC Markets with the trading symbol BRYN.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

Corporate Contact:

Excelsior Solutions Corporation

Tel: 647-417-8173

SOURCE: Bryn Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751254/Excelsior-Solutions-Corporation-OTCBRYN-Finalizes-the-Acquisition-of-Healthy-Harvest-Mushrooms-Inc



