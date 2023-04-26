PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE: GWW) held its annual meeting of shareholders in Lake Forest, Ill., today. Chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson provided a company update, which included financial and operational highlights from 2022 as well as an update on the Company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) program.

Shareholders elected the following 11 directors:





Rodney C. Adkins Beatriz R. Perez V. Ann Hailey E. Scott Santi Katherine D. Jaspon Susan Slavik Williams Stuart L. Levenick Lucas E. Watson D.G. Macpherson Steven A. White Neil S. Novich







In addition, the shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as its independent auditor for the year 2023. Shareholders also voted in favor of the advisory say on pay resolution on executive compensation and determined that the preferred frequency of the advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers is one year.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 11 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items. For more information, visit invest.grainger.com.

