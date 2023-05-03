GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is pleased to announce that Stantec Consulting Services Inc. (Stantec) has expeditiously begun work on Phase One of the planned Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the Midnight Owl Lithium Project.

Last week, Qualified Person (QP) and Stantec Resource Geologist, Ms. Mariea Kartick, P.Geo., concluded the first site visit to the Midnight Owl to inspect the site and observe geologic outcrops. She was assisted on the task by our Head of Exploration, Steven Cyros, and our in-house geologist, James Ingraffia. The goal of this trip was to observe evidence of potential Li-bearing pegmatites on the property.

As previously disclosed by BRGC (4/12/2023 Company Update), Phase One of the Stantec Engagement will result in an NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Midnight Owl exploration project, including recommendations for additional field work and a suggested drilling schedule for permitting.

Upon completion of the first site visit, Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer of BrightRock, said, "The process of establishing a mineral resource can be a complex and time-consuming one that involves various stages of exploration, data analysis, testing, and evaluation. As stated in our prior press release, with Stantec now engaged, we can start checking off the major steps one by one at an incredibly efficient rate. For a mining company, mineral resources are critical to its operations, as they form the basis of the company's mining activities, its valuation, and the source of its future revenue. With a mineral resource established, BrightRock can begin long-term planning, as mineral resources provide us with a long-term view of operations and ensure their sustainability and profitability."

Contact & Learn More:

BrightRock Gold Corporation

Phone 866-600-5444

[email protected]

Corporate Website: http://brightrockgold.com/ and/or northamericalithium.com

Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/brgc-corp

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/brightrock_corp

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brightrock_gold_corp/

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine" located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds a 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine" along with an adjoining 3000 acres, 147 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 70 miles of two under construction battery plants. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRGC/disclosure.

SOURCE: BrightRock Gold Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751237/BrightRock-Gold-Corp-Announces-That-Stantec-Consulting-Services-Inc-Stantec-Has-Expeditiously-Begun-Work-on-Phase-One-of-the-Previously-Announced-Mineral-Resource-Estimate-Report-for-the-Midnight-Owl-Lithium-Project-With-an-Initial-Site-Visit



