CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN) (the "Company"), a generic pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering various treatment categories, announces today that had signed the exclusive distribution agreement and launch of its latest product, LEVETIRACETAM. This medication is an anticonvulsant drug used to treat seizures in adults and children who suffer from epilepsy.

Mr. Baron Night, The CEO, says the company had signed an exclusive agreement with Stallion Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Ahmedabad, India; however, the product and plant were under the approval of the US FDA, and now recently, it has got the approval for an ANDA product called Levetiracetam.

We are thrilled to associate with SOHM and look forward to having a meaningful long-term association with SOHM, Inc., Said Mr. Vijay Shah, Chairman of Stallion Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. Further Mr. Vijay Shah, Chairman says Stallion Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. owns the ANDA, but have an exclusive distribution agreement with SOHM, Inc. for the USA for the distribution. The product shall be manufactured at our US FDA-approved facility in Ahmedabad, India, and distributed under SOHM's label and NDC numbers, Mr. Vijay Shah, Chairman added.

Levetiracetam Tablets were first developed as an epileptic drug for treating convulsions, seizures, and epilepsy in 1999. Though relatively new on the antiepileptic scene, Levetiracetam has rapidly become a favorite medication for patients at risk for seizures. It has been approved for treating epilepsy and partial seizures in the United States, the European Union, and many other countries worldwide. In addition, older adults with dementia may be at risk of seizures.

Levetiracetam has thus become many doctors' first choice when prescribing an anticonvulsant drug. In addition, Levetiracetam has substantial benefits that can be of critical importance for individuals with Alzheimer's or other types of dementia, including:

Levetiracetam is safe.

It has a quick onset or effect on older adults with dementia.

It has no particularly worrisome side effects.

Levetiracetam has demonstrated that older age groups tolerate it well.

It does not have significant interactions with other drugs.

Levetiracetam does not add to deficits in cognition in individuals with dementia

LEVETIRACETAM is an FDA-approved drug that has proven safe and effective in controlling seizures. It works by reducing the activity in the brain that can lead to seizures, helping to prevent them from occurring. This medication is available in tablet form and can be taken orally with or without food.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global antiepileptic drugs market, including Levetiracetam, was valued at approximately USD 6 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3.9% from 2021 to 2031. The various clinical and research report notes that the increasing prevalence of epilepsy, the growing use of antiepileptic drugs, and the development of new drugs are some factors driving the market growth.

Our LEVETIRACETAM will be available through pharmacies and healthcare providers. Patients should speak to their doctor to determine if this medication is right for them.

The management and leadership are excited about this new product and expect estimated revenues of US$3-5 million annually or plans to capture 5 to 10% of the market share in coming months. The company expects its introduction in the market in the next two months.

"We are thrilled to introduce LEVETIRACETAM to the market," said Mr. Night, the CEO. "This medication offers a new treatment option for those who suffer from epilepsy, and we believe it has the potential to make a real difference in the lives of patients and their families."

SOHM, Inc. is committed to providing safe, effective, and innovative treatments to improve patients' lives worldwide through "Adds Life to Lives," Mr. Night added.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc. is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments, such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America, with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic partnerships/alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

About Stallion Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.:

Stallion Laboratories, incorporated in 1988 as an integrated private-sector Pharmaceutical Formulation Manufacturer, has acquired an unmatched record of managing niche products in formulations with WHO GMP-approved production facilities. In addition, stallion Laboratories is equipped with a New Ultra-Modern Facility designed for oral solid dosage form in compliance with the latest Stringent Regulatory Authority Guidelines and already applied in SRA countries. The path to success lies in its belief in creativity and no negotiation with the quality of work.

To learn more about Stallion, visit www.stallionlabs.com

