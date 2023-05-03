BK Technologies to Host First Quarter 2023 Conference Call on Thursday, May 4, 2023

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2023 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") will host an investor conference call with a slide presentation to discuss its operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The Company plans to release its financial and operating results for the first quarter March 31, 2023 prior to the call on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 582671. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2208/48250

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Events page of the Company's website at www.bktechnologies.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for thirty (30) days following the call at www.bktechnologies.com. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until May 11, 2023 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use passcode 48250 to access the replay.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies SaaS business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters and primary manufacturing facility in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
[email protected]
(203) 972-9200

https://www.accesswire.com/751382/BK-Technologies-to-Host-First-Quarter-2023-Conference-Call-on-Thursday-May-4-2023

