Salem+Media+Group%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) today announced its participation in the Channelchek Takeaway Series from the 2023 NAB Show, to be broadcast Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM CT.

NAB Show is the premier event and ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, the NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. And 2023 marks NAB Show’s centennial year.

Salem Media Group Chief Executive Officer David Santrella provides a corporate overview. After that he, along with Chief Operating Officer David Evans and Chief Financial Officer Evan Masyr, participates in a fireside chat with Noble's Senior Media & Entertainment Analyst Michael Kupinski.

The event will be broadcast at 9:00 am CT on Thursday, April 27. Investors can attend the virtual Channelchek Takeaway Series at no cost. Registration details are available on Channelchek.

ABOUT NOBLE CAPITAL MARKETS:

Noble Capital Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed small / microcap companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 37 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for these companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com email: [email protected]

ABOUT CHANNELCHEK:

Channelchek (.com) is a comprehensive investor-centric portal - featuring more than 6,000 emerging growth companies - that provides advanced market data, independent research, balanced news, video webcasts, exclusive c-suite interviews, and access to virtual road shows. The site is available to the public at every level without cost or obligation. Research on Channelchek is provided by Noble Capital Markets, Inc., an SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer since 1984. www.channelchek.com email: [email protected]

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

