Axalta's Abcite® 2060 Flame Spray Powder Coating, Self-Priming Kitchen Cabinet Coating Win Gold 2023 Edison Awards™; AquaEC® Flex Takes Bronze

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

GLEN MILLS, Pa., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems (: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, announced today that its Abcite® 2060 Flame Spray Powder Coating and Self-Priming Kitchen Cabinet Coating both won Gold 2023 Edison Awards™ for the Sustainability and Material Science categories, respectively. Axalta’s AquaEC® Flex won Bronze in the Smart Transportation category.

"We are extremely honored to be an Edison Award recipient for the fifth-consecutive year,” said Robert Roop, Axalta's Chief Technology Officer. “These latest achievements are a true testament to Axalta’s commitment to identify, develop, manufacture and deliver sustainable solutions for our customers. We continue to demonstrate our ability to innovate smarter surface solutions for better living and a sustainable future."

Winners were recently announced at the 36th annual Edison Awards in Fort Myers, Fla. They were chosen as the “best of the best” within their respective categories by some of the world’s top senior business executives, designers, academics and innovation leaders.


Gold Winners

Axalta’s Abcite® 2060 Flame Spray Powder Coating is a sustainable solution compared to typical multi-layer liquid coatings. It has no VOC emissions and requires no primer, saving customers time and money, while also providing enhanced durability.

Axalta’s Self-Priming Kitchen Cabinet Coating is engineered to consolidate a conventional three coating finishing system into a single coating, simplifying the overall process for customers and provides outstanding performance and aesthetics.

Bronze Winner

Axalta’s AquaEC® Flex enables automotive OEMs to co-produce electric vehicles and standard combustions vehicles on the same manufacturing line, saving time and increasing productivity.

Named after Thomas Edison, the Edison Awards™ have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

About Axalta
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity, and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn and @axalta on Twitter.

Axalta Coating Systems
50 Applied Bank Boulevard, Suite 300
Glen Mills, PA 19342
www.axalta.com
Global Media Contact
Jessica McDuell
D +1 302-897-4486
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1eef4f7-4a0c-42c6-8091-389220a9d797

ti?nf=ODgyNjI5NSM1NTU4ODkzIzIwODAzMDg=
Axalta-Coating-Systems-LLC.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.