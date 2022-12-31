EVO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AND IMAX ENTER PARTNERSHIP WITH EIGHT NEW IMAX LOCATIONS ACROSS TEXAS AND FLORIDA

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2023

New Collaboration Marks IMAX's Largest Agreement for New Locations with a New Partner in North America in a Decade

LAS VEGAS, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVO Entertainment Group (EVO) and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) have announced an exciting new partnership, agreeing to install eight new state-of-the-art IMAX® with Laser systems. This marks the first-ever collaboration between the two companies. As part of the agreement, EVO will bring seven new IMAX systems to Texas, including Houston and Austin, and one to Florida. The new systems are expected to begin opening in the third quarter of 2023.

imax_corporation_logo.jpg

IMAX's latest agreement with EVO Entertainment Group represents the company's most significant expansion into new locations with a new partner in North America since 2013. The announcement was unveiled today during the annual CinemaCon 2023 exhibition conference, held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"As we continue to expand, we remain committed to being at the forefront of cutting-edge spaces," said Mitch Roberts, CEO of EVO Entertainment Group. "This partnership with IMAX allows us to further enhance our state-of-the-art facilities and provide our guests with the ultimate movie-going experience. We are excited to bring IMAX with Laser to our venues and look forward to elevating the standard for cinematic experiences."

"EVO is bringing fresh energy to the exhibition landscape in Texas and beyond and we are very excited to be in business with such a forward-thinking, innovative partner committed to offering audiences premium entertainment experiences," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "The fact that IMAX is driving significant network growth with new partners in even our most penetrated market of North America speaks to the remarkable momentum across our business right now."

Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group was founded in 2014 by CEO Mitch Roberts with the vision of reinventing and enhancing the movie-going experience and has since evolved into creating differentiated entertainment destinations and experiences that encompass movie theatres, bowling, high-tech arcades, dining, and unique attractions. The company is driving the evolution of entertainment as the nation's leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers and continues to look for ways to enhance the guest experience.

With the new partnership, IMAX has now signed agreements for 63 new or upgraded IMAX systems around the world in 2023 to date — more than in the entirety of 2022. This includes agreements in key growth markets such as Japan, Indonesia, France, Thailand, and Vietnam.

EVO's upcoming IMAX locations include EVO Entertainment Kyle, EVO Entertainment Hutto (opening 2024), EVO Cinemas Creekside, EVO Cinemas Belterra, ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown, ShowBiz Cinemas Homestead, ShowBiz Cinemas Liberty Lakes, and ShowBiz Cinemas Waxahachie.

These locations will offer moviegoers an unparalleled cinematic experience, featuring IMAX with Laser — IMAX's most advanced theatre technology. Utilizing a groundbreaking 4K laser projection system and a suite of proprietary technology, IMAX with Laser delivers lifelike images and precision audio. These new IMAX with Laser screens will showcase brighter images with increased resolution, deeper contrast, and the widest range of colors, providing an exclusive and immersive moviegoing experience that can only be experienced in an IMAX theatre.

ABOUT EVO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Austin-based EVO Entertainment Group is driving the evolution of entertainment as the nation's leading and largest operator of cinema-entertainment centers, with a portfolio of brands that includes EVO Entertainment, EVO Cinemas, EVO Live, Elevate Rewards, Times Square Grand Slam and ShowBiz Cinemas. The organization creates experiential entertainment destinations that offer a broad slate of activities including movies, bowling, games, and attractions like climbing walls, virtual reality, ropes courses, and bumper cars, while serving elevated cuisine from their scratch-kitchens and bars. The company employs 1,200-plus cast members and entertains 8 million-plus guests annually across 172 cinema screens, 151 bowling lanes, and more than 50,000 square feet of gaming and attractions space. With a relentless focus on an elevated guest experience, EVO has a way to play for all ages. www.evo-entertainment.com

About IMAX Corporation    

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.  Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2022, there were 1,716 IMAX systems (1,633 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 71 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."  

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/imax).

For additional information please contact:

EVO

[email protected]

IMAX

Investors:
Jennifer Horsley
[email protected]

Media:
Jane Collins
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY82070&sd=2023-04-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evo-entertainment-group-and-imax-enter-partnership-with-eight-new-imax-locations-across-texas-and-florida-301808187.html

SOURCE IMAX Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY82070&Transmission_Id=202304261200PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY82070&DateId=20230426
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.