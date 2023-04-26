PR Newswire

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) was included in Forbes Best Employers for Diversity list.

The list was developed based on an independent survey from a sample of approximately 45,000 U.S.-based employees. The survey was administered anonymously in a series of online panels where participants were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality. Respondents belonging to underrepresented groups also were asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranked the 500 employers that received the most recommendations and demonstrated diversity-related best-practices.

"AEP is focused on building a workforce that reflects the diversity and vibrancy of the communities we serve, while leveraging different points of view to better serve customers and cultivate growth," said Julie Sloat, AEP president and chief executive officer. "We're proud to receive this recognition and will continue our efforts to create a work culture where our team members feel respected, valued and connected."

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2032. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

